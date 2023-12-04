Simply Cover Your Pot With A Lid To Speed Up Onion Browning

Not to be confused with caramelizing, browning is the result of a Maillard reaction in which sugars and proteins in food transform when heated at high temperatures. We usually associate browning with a smoky, slightly bitter crust on umami-rich meats and mushrooms, but onions are equally capable of browning. Browning onions creates an entirely different flavor profile that enhances their distinctive bite and aroma while also adding smoky, meaty notes to the mix.

While browning onions takes a fraction of the time that it takes to caramelize them, it'll still take 15 to 20 minutes on the stove to achieve the desired color, flavor, and texture. A typical recipe for browning onions involves sauteeing them in a skillet uncovered over medium-high heat, then letting the onions sit for a minute or two before flipping them to achieve even browning and cooking. However, you can expedite the browning by simply covering the sizzling onions with a lid.

The lid will trap the smoke and heat rising from the onions and oil, effectively steaming the onions as they brown. You won't reduce the flame, so you'll want to keep a watchful eye on the onions to ensure they don't burn or stick to the pan. A generous portion of cooking oil or butter will help prevent burning. Since you'll be browning onions over high heat, oils with high smoke points like avocado or safflower are optimal.