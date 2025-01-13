The Unconventional Trick To Stop Yourself From Crying While Cutting Onions
Eyes burning, nose stinging, face watering; we all know how it goes when it comes to cutting onions. Some people grin (cry) and bear the discomfort that comes with slicing into that root vegetable and releasing the chemical syn-propanethial-S-oxide. Yes, that's the little twerp that makes you feel as if you've just been maced in the face. While others have a list of onion-cutting tips, such as keeping your knife razor-sharp or refrigerating your onion before chopping, I usually just deal with the "my face is on fire" feeling for the sake of efficiency. However, there is an oddly simple, no-tears onion-cutting solution that could change your entire experience: a metal spoon.
That's right, all you need to do is put a metal spoon in your mouth while chopping, and it will stop the onion's acidity from irritating your eyes. As a natural-born skeptic, I did not expect this to work when I pulled out my large, white (unrefrigerated) onion for the chopping. Lo and behold, I cut the onion in half and then into half-moons without a single tear shed throughout the process. Although, according to my family, I looked absolutely ridiculous.
How does the spoon trick work?
You may have already heard of other versions of this no-tear method, from clenching a wooden spoon between your teeth to holding some bread in your mouth. While not all of these techniques have been tested and tried, the theory behind how and why they work applies to all. Some think the composition of the metals in the spoon creates a barrier that prevents harsh chemicals from entering your eyes. In reality, the reasoning is much simpler. When you put a spoon in your mouth, your breathing shifts from your nose to your mouth, which stops the syn-propanethial-S-oxide from reaching your eyes.
There are plenty of ways to avoid crying while cutting onions. One of the most effective is to chop them with your oven's hood fan running. However, if you want to try the spoon experiment at home, you can easily do so with a coffee spoon, wooden ladle, or even a toothpick. While some believe that this method is a myth (and I don't blame them), it worked wonders for me. To be clear, I only tried the trick on one onion since that's all that was necessary for this short rib borscht recipe, so it was admittedly a small sample size ... for now. Aside from making you look silly for about five minutes, this hack is so easy it's worth at least a try the next time you're chopping onions.