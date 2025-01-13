You may have already heard of other versions of this no-tear method, from clenching a wooden spoon between your teeth to holding some bread in your mouth. While not all of these techniques have been tested and tried, the theory behind how and why they work applies to all. Some think the composition of the metals in the spoon creates a barrier that prevents harsh chemicals from entering your eyes. In reality, the reasoning is much simpler. When you put a spoon in your mouth, your breathing shifts from your nose to your mouth, which stops the syn-propanethial-S-oxide from reaching your eyes.

There are plenty of ways to avoid crying while cutting onions. One of the most effective is to chop them with your oven's hood fan running. However, if you want to try the spoon experiment at home, you can easily do so with a coffee spoon, wooden ladle, or even a toothpick. While some believe that this method is a myth (and I don't blame them), it worked wonders for me. To be clear, I only tried the trick on one onion since that's all that was necessary for this short rib borscht recipe, so it was admittedly a small sample size ... for now. Aside from making you look silly for about five minutes, this hack is so easy it's worth at least a try the next time you're chopping onions.