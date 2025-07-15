This Organizer Will Store All Your Favorite Water Bottles And None Of Them Will Tip Over

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're a happy hydrator or have to remind yourself to sip throughout the day, H2O is vital to have on hand. The amount of water we should actually be drinking every day is 15.5 cups or 3.7 liters for men and 11.5 cups or 2.7 liters for women (some can also come from other beverages and food). Whether you're running errands or literally running, you probably employ a reusable water bottle. Because you're well-hydrated, smart, thrifty, and sustainable, you likely have more than one, too. They just seem to accumulate, especially when you're on the hunt for the best lead-free water bottles. Add your family members to the mix, and it's easy to have 20 vessels taking up space and making a mess in your house. These bottles are a must, so how can you keep them neat, organized, and in one convenient spot where everyone can always find them?

The answer may surprise you, as it's something you're more likely to use in your bedroom closet. An over-the-door shoe organizer is the best way to store water bottles in your pantry. For less than $10, you can grab an Amazon Basics 24-pocket shoe organizer and enjoy freedom from water-bottle chaos forever. Simply slot each bottle into its own pocket — they'll be a convenient grab right in the kitchen, and the point of these organizers is that they don't take up any needed space in the rest of your closet or room.