The Worst Tazo Tea Flavor Is Also The Weakest
The simple comfort of a freshly brewed cup of tea has been made more flavorful and convenient thanks to brands like Tazo. Unfortunately, not every flavored brew is one we look forward to sipping. After sampling 18 different Tazo tea flavors, our Tasting Table team decided that one box is better left on the shelves in the grocery aisle.
Though Tazo's Vanilla Caramel Chai leads with a promising name, this ambitious mixture started off with a pleasant enough aroma that failed to be backed up by taste. The caramel and vanilla flavoring added to this tea seemed to have been lost in the shuffle, perhaps overshadowed by some of the other ingredients like cinnamon, licorice root, ginger, and black pepper. When made with milk and sweetened with honey, this tea can be palatable enough, but compared to some of the other tea bags in Tazo's lineup, we think it is better to reach for a package of Juniper Mint Honey or Vanilla Bean Macaron to tickle sweeter tea cravings.
Getting the perfect cup of tea in your hands
Should you yearn for the promised taste of chai tea enhanced with a touch of vanilla and caramel, you can whip up a comparable tea recipe for yourself at home using loose-leaf tea, the sweeteners of your choice (we're big fans of maple syrup), and just the right amount of caramel drizzle to tempt your palate. If you don't have caramel on hand, you can also get creative using flavored coffee creamers to boost the taste of your homemade cup of tea.
When topped with an extra dusting of cinnamon powder, your tea made with the milk or milk alternative you desire will be the welcoming cup that is guaranteed to perk up an afternoon or serve as a pretty punctuation point to end a long day. If you're short on time, consider batch-making tea in advance to store and reduce some of the prep work when chai cravings strike, no tea bag required.