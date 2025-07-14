The Worst Tazo Tea Flavor Is Also The Weakest

The simple comfort of a freshly brewed cup of tea has been made more flavorful and convenient thanks to brands like Tazo. Unfortunately, not every flavored brew is one we look forward to sipping. After sampling 18 different Tazo tea flavors, our Tasting Table team decided that one box is better left on the shelves in the grocery aisle.

Though Tazo's Vanilla Caramel Chai leads with a promising name, this ambitious mixture started off with a pleasant enough aroma that failed to be backed up by taste. The caramel and vanilla flavoring added to this tea seemed to have been lost in the shuffle, perhaps overshadowed by some of the other ingredients like cinnamon, licorice root, ginger, and black pepper. When made with milk and sweetened with honey, this tea can be palatable enough, but compared to some of the other tea bags in Tazo's lineup, we think it is better to reach for a package of Juniper Mint Honey or Vanilla Bean Macaron to tickle sweeter tea cravings.