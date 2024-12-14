The Easy Mistake You Can Avoid When Baking With Licorice

When done right, incorporating licorice root powder or licorice extract into your homemade recipes can brighten an overall tasting experience and add dimensions to flavor profiles you may already be familiar with. From using licorice laces to make cakes look fancy or sneaking the flavor into a cupcake recipe, the presence of licorice can add a comforting note to some of your favorite desserts. So we spoke to Jennifer Boggiss, the CEO of B-Corp-certified Heilala Vanilla, for the best way of going about using this potentially pungent ingredient.

"Licorice has a bold flavor, so start small and taste as you go," Boggiss advises. As with any new ingredient inclusion, you will want to use a light hand. You can always add more licorice extract or powder should your palate call for extra zing, but it can be difficult to backtrack from an overzealous mixture. Pour cautiously from a bottle of LorAnn super strength black licorice flavor, and if you don't trust the stability of your hand, consider using licorice root to make your own licorice milk or tea infusions to add to various baking projects.