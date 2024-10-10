How To Make Homemade Cake Look Expensive With Licorice

Candy pieces are quick tickets to pretty layer cupcakes that require no professional training to decorate. With a bit of culinary creativity, you can be on your way to placing bits of licorice and Twizzlers onto the surface of a frosted cake to create graceful designs fit for a black-tie affair and colorful presentations that will delight children at birthday parties. Since the flexible pieces make for easy assembly, all you have to do is create a sticky foundation of icing or fondant to set licorice candies in place and marvel at your resourceful ingenuity.

Strips of licorice rope can be wrapped around the perimeter of your layer cake to create pretty linings or placed horizontally for a striped effect. Outline the concept for your design before you start to set strings of red licorice or press cut pieces of Twizzlers into the smooth surface of a frosted cake. Your advance planning can help eliminate the need to shuffle candies around and smooth frosting after the embellishments are moved.