The Trendy Design Detail That Gives Your Kitchen Island A Luxury Look

Current kitchen design is all about bold statements that feel luxurious — and adding one design detail to your kitchen island can transform your entire kitchen into a space that isn't just functional, but sophisticated and refined too.

Ever heard of mitered edges? It's when you create seamless-looking joins on your kitchen island, so it seems like the granite, marble, quartz, or sintered stone countertop is one continuous flowing piece, even though it may be two or more pieces joined together. They are especially good for waterfall countertops, where it seems like the countertop slab flows seamlessly down the sides. Mitered edges can create a thicker-looking countertop edge by joining two pieces of material at a 45-degree angle, which creates a seamless joint that disguises where the two slabs meet. When done well, this makes the surface appear to be one continuous piece. It can also give the illusion of a much more substantial surface as the hanging-down piece can make a slab look thicker.

The technique of creating mitered edges also plays a functional role. The extra-wide edge can help hide seams or imperfections in the countertop material, which is especially useful when dealing with natural stone that may have inconsistent veining or colors. Because of the precision required in cutting and joining the pieces, mitered edges demand skilled craftsmanship. While mitered edges have been used for years in elegant interior design, they've recently surged in mainstream popularity, especially in kitchens. Their ability to combine beauty, subtlety, and drama all in one feature makes them a compelling choice for homeowners looking to elevate their space.