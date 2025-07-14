This Rarely-Washed Kitchen Tool Might Be The Cause Of Your Bad-Tasting Food

Is your roasted butternut squash tasting kind of funky? Are your famous chocolate chip cookies just suddenly off? Did that last batch of chicken wings simply not fly with your Sunday football game-watching crew? There very well may be a common thread here, a specific tool that takes the blame — and you might have already guessed it based on the aforementioned dishes. That's right, if your food doesn't taste like it used to, it's probably due to your baking sheets.

Baking sheets just tend to get the short end of the stick when it comes to thorough cleaning. So many things we use them for call for parchment paper or foil, and what busy home cook or baker among us hasn't thought, "Well, nothing actually touched the pan, so surely it doesn't need as much of a scrub as other things?" We give these pans a rinse; they look fine, and back into the cabinet they go until we use them for something else. But here's the problem: the olive oil you used for your Mediterranean sheet pan tofu dinner wasn't properly scrubbed from your baking sheet. It will start to go rancid, and that inevitably impacts your next batch of strawberry cheesecake cookies. Yuck, right?

Not only does the lingering and continually spoiling taste of aroma taint each subsequent recipe, but this is actually unsafe. In the short term, rancid oil can upset your stomach and make you ill. But long-term, spoiled oil produces free radicals that may contribute to the development of diseases like diabetes and Alzheimer's.