This Classic Wall Piece Can Instantly Brighten A Dark Kitchen

Unfortunately, not every home kitchen comes equipped with bright, airy windows that open out into greenery. For those instances in which you're looking to bring a bit of light into a dark kitchen or cramped dining area, all hope is not lost if you're lacking inspiration and dealing with a tight home renovation budget..A simple, quick addition of a mirror can help inject some life into dreary-looking corners, and you won't need to knock down any walls or take on pricey construction costs.

The best part of placing mirrors into your kitchen area is that pieces can be custom-cut to fit into your space. Use mirrored tiles to disperse light and create an interesting optical illusion that helps the space appear larger than it truly is. Look to fill as much wall space as possible with the mirrored pieces. From minimalist frames to more dramatic pieces, you can find styles of mirrors that match your space and choose pieces that complement some of the other decor and design choices in your home.