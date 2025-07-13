The Aesthetic Reason Some Nespresso Customers Dislike The Iced Tumbler
Refillable tumblers have become a go-to for keeping hydration levels high. Many have even found unique uses for tumblers that aren't for drinks, such as toting snacks around without having to worry about spills. A collection of Stanley and Yeti tumblers (yes, there is a difference) are filling our cars and offices, and now brands like Nespresso are getting on the reusable cup train. Unfortunately, the company's cute tumbler isn't working for everyone.
Though Nespresso's collection of iced tumblers are meant to be stylish and cool, the see-through material and grip lines look like the cup is a creation meant for a toddler. While some thirsty workers might consider Nespresso's Iced Tumbler to be an adorable addition to office desks, many are taking to online forums to complain about what looks like something used to entice a child to drink as the rounded lid and large silicone straw resembles a "sippy cup" to many.
Additional complaints mentioned that the tumbler's larger size is too big to fit into cup holders in cars. One Reddit user explained, "Really wanted to like it...but I think there's some work to do here, Nespresso." Another lamented, "I would expect to get this on clearance at a department store."
Weighing the pros and cons of Nespresso's Iced Tumbler
Setting aside issues with aesthetics, we are all looking for fun ways to bring a bit of lightness into our days, and Nespresso's range of iced tumblers could be the ticket. For while disgruntled drinkers are posting grievances online, TikTok can't get enough of the spill-proof mug. Not having to worry about spills means that this cup can be easily be transported. One Redditor shared, "I just throw it in my work bag with my iced coffee without a care in the world. No leaks, and it won't break since it's plastic. Super convenient for on the go". The tumbler's portable size is also ideal for carrying snacks like cut fruit, veggie slices, and chocolate-covered pretzels.
Whether you like the design of Nespresso Iced Tumbler or not, the benefit for these cups is that they're dishwasher-safe, meaning residues of whatever food and drink you fill the container with can be quickly and conveniently washed. Before you dump a cold brew or iced coffee into a clean cup, however, keep in mind that Nespresso's product isn't insulated, so icy beverages have the potential to cause a wet mess due to condensation. That said, make your decisions accordingly.