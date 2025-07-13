The Aesthetic Reason Some Nespresso Customers Dislike The Iced Tumbler

Refillable tumblers have become a go-to for keeping hydration levels high. Many have even found unique uses for tumblers that aren't for drinks, such as toting snacks around without having to worry about spills. A collection of Stanley and Yeti tumblers (yes, there is a difference) are filling our cars and offices, and now brands like Nespresso are getting on the reusable cup train. Unfortunately, the company's cute tumbler isn't working for everyone.

Though Nespresso's collection of iced tumblers are meant to be stylish and cool, the see-through material and grip lines look like the cup is a creation meant for a toddler. While some thirsty workers might consider Nespresso's Iced Tumbler to be an adorable addition to office desks, many are taking to online forums to complain about what looks like something used to entice a child to drink as the rounded lid and large silicone straw resembles a "sippy cup" to many.

Additional complaints mentioned that the tumbler's larger size is too big to fit into cup holders in cars. One Reddit user explained, "Really wanted to like it...but I think there's some work to do here, Nespresso." Another lamented, "I would expect to get this on clearance at a department store."