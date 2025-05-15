TikTok Can't Get Enough Of This Spill-Proof Nespresso Mug
Most on-the-go coffee cups cater to hot coffee drinkers — and very few of them are actually spill-proof. But that's not the case for TikTok's latest favorite cup: the Nespresso Iced Tumbler. The best part? It's totally spill-free. Videos like the one of @mishshellyy on TikTok throwing hers around inside of her bag have garnered tens of thousands of likes. "Omg finally a coffee cup I can take on the subway without worrying of spilling on myself," wrote one viewer. "I have one and love it!! It really is leak proof too," wrote another under a TikTok video from @thedailyschvitz.
Sometimes called the Nomad cup, the coveted tumbler is sold for $20 in colors of mandarin orange and aquamarine. These cups might be and look like the equivalent of adult sippy cups, but they certainly do the job of getting your iced coffee from one place to the other — and without sacrificing any of the precious liquid to spills in the process. Stylish and practical, Nespresso's Iced Tumblers are designed with a larger capacity (18.3 ounces) to leave you plenty of room for ice and are built with ridged, vertical lines to allow for a better grip.
All the while, the screw-on lid and straw cap mean you'll never spill a drop, and — as if it could get any better — it's dishwasher friendly, too. There are Nespresso accessories you shouldn't bother buying — that much is made clear through our tester's ranking of Nespresso machine accessories from worst to best. The Iced Tumbler, on the other hand, is an obvious winner no matter what type of iced coffee, cold brew, or iced tea you're making. The only issue is getting your hands on one.
Getting your hands on TikTok's favorite cup
At the time of writing this, the aquamarine Nespresso Iced Tumbler is available to order on the brand's website, but the limited-edition orange color is currently sold out. That's only proof of this cup's lore. Most of you reading will be waiting in anticipation for Nespresso to restock them, along with the rest of the world. But if you are a U.S.-based Nespresso fan — or just really interested in owning one of these cups — the wait may not be as long as you think.
People have already reported spotting new colors posted on Facebook groups and relevant websites, including a bright blue and pistachio green. Others have received emails to sign up for the waitlist. Released as an accessory along with Nespresso's iced collection — a collection of Nespresso coffee pods designed to be brewed over ice — Nespresso's Iced Tumblers are confirmed to restock. It's just a matter of when and what colors will be available. If you simply can't wait, you can find the cups resold on second-hand sites like eBay.
However, you will pay a premium, with some options listed for around five times the price at $99.99. For a cup you could get for $20, it might be worth practicing some patience. If that isn't possible, the other alternative would be to call the closest Nespresso boutique to you. Many customers have reported having success shopping for Nespresso's Iced Tumblers in-store. But, unless you're close by, it's worth calling the location directly to ask if they have any in stock before you make the drive.