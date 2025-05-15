TikTok Can't Get Enough Of This Spill-Proof Nespresso Mug

Most on-the-go coffee cups cater to hot coffee drinkers — and very few of them are actually spill-proof. But that's not the case for TikTok's latest favorite cup: the Nespresso Iced Tumbler. The best part? It's totally spill-free. Videos like the one of @mishshellyy on TikTok throwing hers around inside of her bag have garnered tens of thousands of likes. "Omg finally a coffee cup I can take on the subway without worrying of spilling on myself," wrote one viewer. "I have one and love it!! It really is leak proof too," wrote another under a TikTok video from @thedailyschvitz.

Sometimes called the Nomad cup, the coveted tumbler is sold for $20 in colors of mandarin orange and aquamarine. These cups might be and look like the equivalent of adult sippy cups, but they certainly do the job of getting your iced coffee from one place to the other — and without sacrificing any of the precious liquid to spills in the process. Stylish and practical, Nespresso's Iced Tumblers are designed with a larger capacity (18.3 ounces) to leave you plenty of room for ice and are built with ridged, vertical lines to allow for a better grip.

All the while, the screw-on lid and straw cap mean you'll never spill a drop, and — as if it could get any better — it's dishwasher friendly, too. There are Nespresso accessories you shouldn't bother buying — that much is made clear through our tester's ranking of Nespresso machine accessories from worst to best. The Iced Tumbler, on the other hand, is an obvious winner no matter what type of iced coffee, cold brew, or iced tea you're making. The only issue is getting your hands on one.