The Spicy Secret Ingredients That Take Your Chocolate Cake Up A Notch

As tasty as it can be, chocolate cake isn't always the most exciting dessert unless you can sneak in a few secret ingredients. Certainly, a rich chocolate cake is a delicious thing, yet it's also very one note. Unlike lighter vanilla or yellow cakes that can blend with a lot of fun and creative additions, chocolate tends to overpower a lot of other flavors. Searching for a list of chocolate cake recipes, you'll find most of your choices are over just how deep the chocolate flavor is (death by chocolate) or its texture (chocolate mousse). Well, it doesn't need to be this way. Chocolate is always going to demand the spotlight in a cake, but you can still surprise people with a canny use of spices.

Although spicy in cake can mean hot, it can also mean hitting people with a pungent smack of aromatic spices. Think of warming spices or anything you'd want in Christmas cookies or a hot tea on a cold winter's day — cinnamon, cloves, ginger, nutmeg, cardamom, or any combination of the above. All of these spices are complementary to chocolate and have enough punch to stand out in a chocolate cake. They are the type of additions that people will immediately notice when they take a bite, but still have to ask you: What did you put in this?