Things To Look Out For On The Label When Buying Canned Soup

Nothing hits the spot quite like a hot bowl of soup. It might be the best when you make it yourself, but if you don't have the time or ingredients on hand to whip up your own hearty minestrone or easy chicken noodle soup, there are plenty of great canned options out there. It's arguably one of the best canned foods to keep on hand in the pantry. It lasts a long time; it's effortless to heat up, and there are easy ways to improve store-bought soup. Unfortunately, not all of those cans are created equal. Once you start reading labels, it'll quickly become clear that some are ultra-processed foods that might look healthy in the picture, but in truth, are anything but.

You may have heard that many canned soups contain a ton of sodium, but that's not the only thing you should be looking out for. Reading labels is key to making healthier choices at the grocery store, so let's take a good, hard look at soup labels. There are some things you don't want to see, and others will indicate that a particular canned good or brand is a healthier option. And don't worry, once you know what you're looking for, you just might find yourself checking out other ingredient labels with similar guidelines in mind.