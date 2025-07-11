If Your Kitchen Smells, Look Towards This Appliance

There are few kitchen experiences as unsettling as an inexplicable food odor permeating the room when you're not even cooking. You might be quick to blame your waste bin, but the first place to inspect should actually be your oven. This appliance is one of the most common yet underrated culprits of a smelly kitchen.

Two factors can make your oven rather odiferous: Food tends to bubble and splatter as it cooks inside, and it's often difficult to notice and clean the residue left behind. Letting food drip in the oven is not only dangerous but also creates lingering smells that might leak out even when the appliance is closed. Worse, those odors can seep into dishes you cook afterward, suffusing your roast potatoes or light and fluffy angel food cake with icky stale flavors. Top offenders include grease drippings from meat and charred remains of pizzas stuck to the oven racks.

You might feel skeptical about oven smells if yours has a self-cleaning mode that you run regularly, but this doesn't always provide the thorough cleaning the appliance needs. Also, self-cleaning functions use extremely high temperatures in order to burn off the residue, which frequently results in popped fuses and the need for repairs down the line. It's safer and more effective to wash the appliance by hand, which will be easier than you think with these cleaning tips for keeping your oven spotless.