Dryer Sheets Are The Unexpected Secret To Spotless Oven Racks

Begin by placing an old towel at the bottom of your bathtub to protect it from scratches and stains, then place several dryer sheets on top. Position the oven racks on top of the towel and sheets and fill the bathtub with warm water until the racks are fully submerged. Add a quarter to half cup of dish soap to the water and let it sit overnight. If you don't have a bathtub, use your laundry sink or any large container that can fit the oven racks. If your oven racks can't seem to fit anywhere, the easiest alternative is popping those racks in a large trash bag. Fill it with warm water and add the dryer sheet-dish soap combo, then tie it up and place it outside in the sun.

Whichever setup you use, the next day you'll notice the grime has loosened up, with some of it floating in the soapy water. Now grab a sponge or one of the used dryer sheets and gently scrub the oven racks. The residue comes off with relative ease compared with many conventional cleaning methods. Rinse the racks thoroughly after cleaning, and air dry them properly before reinstalling in the oven.