Dryer Sheets Are The Unexpected Secret To Spotless Oven Racks
Cleaning an oven is indisputably one of the most daunting tasks in kitchen maintenance. The oven racks, in particular, bear the brunt of baked-on residues, stubborn grime, and charred leftovers from countless cooking sessions. But instead of relying on conventional cleaning methods, which often involve rigorous scrubbing, potent chemicals, and a significant investment of time, dryer sheets are the unexpected but remarkable solution.
Traditionally used to soften fabrics and combat static in the laundry, the chemicals and softeners in dryer sheets also work diligently to soften and break down the stuck-on grime on oven racks and help loosen the bonds between the residue and the metal, making the cleaning process significantly less arduous. Dish soap, on the other hand, with its grease-fighting properties, assists in breaking down oily and greasy residues. Combined with the softening action of the dryer sheets in this cleaning hack, it creates a powerful duo that introduces a practical and less aggressive avenue for keeping oven racks impeccably clean while saving time in the kitchen.
How to clean your oven racks using dryer sheets
Begin by placing an old towel at the bottom of your bathtub to protect it from scratches and stains, then place several dryer sheets on top. Position the oven racks on top of the towel and sheets and fill the bathtub with warm water until the racks are fully submerged. Add a quarter to half cup of dish soap to the water and let it sit overnight. If you don't have a bathtub, use your laundry sink or any large container that can fit the oven racks. If your oven racks can't seem to fit anywhere, the easiest alternative is popping those racks in a large trash bag. Fill it with warm water and add the dryer sheet-dish soap combo, then tie it up and place it outside in the sun.
Whichever setup you use, the next day you'll notice the grime has loosened up, with some of it floating in the soapy water. Now grab a sponge or one of the used dryer sheets and gently scrub the oven racks. The residue comes off with relative ease compared with many conventional cleaning methods. Rinse the racks thoroughly after cleaning, and air dry them properly before reinstalling in the oven.