Is Angel Hair Chocolate The Next Dubai Chocolate? We Tried It And Have Thoughts
While Dubai chocolate bars might just now be arriving at your local Trader Joe's or hitting your For You page, the internet is, of course, already moving on. Most recently, I've been hearing murmurs about the "next Dubai chocolate," angel hair chocolate.
From TikTok to NYC's Summer Fancy Food Show — where brands and buyers meet to compare notes on the trendiest foods and drinks for the season and decide which will show up on store shelves — angel hair chocolate has been appearing with increasing frequency. But is the fluff-filled sweet really the next big thing, or is it all hot air from people trying to get in on the ground floor and make sure their product or video goes viral? I got my hands on one of the coveted bars to find out.
Where to find angel hair chocolate bars and how much they'll cost
Angel hair chocolate bars (also sometimes called angel floss or Dubai angel hair) are, as with Dubai chocolate, available mostly online if you're shopping in the U.S. Major brands like Mars, Hershey, and Cadbury don't offer any products in the flavor, so it's unlikely you'll be able to pick this up at your nearest drug store or grocery chain. (While the candy bar is available on the Walmart website, it's sold through a third party, meaning it isn't currently on store shelves.)
Prices range from $14.49 to $24.99 for a single bar before shipping and can be ordered from places like Walmart, It's Sugar, and Amazon. On July 18, Lidl U.S. will also start selling the brand BeeMax's version of the colorful chocolate bar for $9.99, so if you live near a location, it's possible you'll be able to pick it up there for considerably less than it would cost to order online. Of course, availability will vary based on demand and how many of the bars each store has in stock.
Okay, but what is angel hair chocolate?
Angel hair chocolate bars are stuffed with pistachio butter and pişmaniye, or Turkish cotton candy, which is made by pulling sugar combined with flour and butter or ghee to create thin strands. (If you're familiar with dragon's beard candy, which went viral back in 2023, it's a very similar confection.) The candy exterior can be anything from white to ruby to milk or dark chocolate and is sometimes flavored like raspberry, as is the case with the BeeMax-brand angel hair chocolate bar I tried.
While the exact formula will vary from brand to brand, generally you can expect those ingredients listed above. Most angel hair chocolate bars will not be suitable for vegans or those with soy, gluten, dairy, or tree nut allergies. If you are gluten-sensitive, you can seek out angel hair chocolate bars that are gluten-free; these appear to be made with American-style cotton candy replacing the pişmaniye.
How does angel hair chocolate taste?
As could probably be expected, the angel hair chocolate bar is pretty sweet. The version I tasted is made with white chocolate flavored with raspberry powder (made by dehydrating or freeze-drying and pulverizing the berries), as opposed to a milk or dark chocolate coating. I think personally I would prefer one of the latter two options, but in general the candy bar is not overwhelmingly saccharine, and I will for sure end up finishing it. The combo of raspberry and pistachio is, of course, lovely, and the buttery white chocolate is a nice complement to that.
A softer texture than Dubai chocolate's kataifi, the Turkish cotton candy delivers a fun little crunch without being distracting. It doesn't add much flavor-wise, but the pistachio butter and raspberry chocolate coating more than make up for that.
Is angel hair chocolate the next big thing?
While the angel hair chocolate bar is an enjoyable snack, I don't think it will hit the same level of virality as the Dubai chocolate bar. The spun sugar is an amusing visual and does give the candy a bit of texture, but it's significantly less than the shredded phyllo featured in Dubai chocolate. The lack of crunch also means there are fewer ASMR moments to be had, which for sure helped the Dubai chocolate bar become a TikTok sensation.
The lack of snap in the chocolate is very much on me and the fact that it's been like 90 degrees this week, causing the candy to become kind of melty. I will also take the blame for the bar not looking quite its best. (Hey, in this heat we're all a little wilted.) However, I don't feel these things really detracted from the treat itself or contributed to my belief that it won't be the internet's next big thing.
Overall, if you're a fan of Dubai chocolate and don't shy away from the sugar, I think you'll enjoy angel hair chocolate. I'm not sure it's going to launch any content creators' careers or be as unstoppable a force as Dubai chocolate has been, but I do think it's worth picking up if you spot it in stores. Will I be spending $25 online or scouring Lidl shelves for another? No, but I'm glad I gave the angel hair chocolate bar a try; it's a sweet experience worth having.