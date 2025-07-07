Is Angel Hair Chocolate The Next Dubai Chocolate? We Tried It And Have Thoughts

While the angel hair chocolate bar is an enjoyable snack, I don't think it will hit the same level of virality as the Dubai chocolate bar. The spun sugar is an amusing visual and does give the candy a bit of texture, but it's significantly less than the shredded phyllo featured in Dubai chocolate. The lack of crunch also means there are fewer ASMR moments to be had, which for sure helped the Dubai chocolate bar become a TikTok sensation.

The lack of snap in the chocolate is very much on me and the fact that it's been like 90 degrees this week, causing the candy to become kind of melty. I will also take the blame for the bar not looking quite its best. (Hey, in this heat we're all a little wilted.) However, I don't feel these things really detracted from the treat itself or contributed to my belief that it won't be the internet's next big thing.

Overall, if you're a fan of Dubai chocolate and don't shy away from the sugar, I think you'll enjoy angel hair chocolate. I'm not sure it's going to launch any content creators' careers or be as unstoppable a force as Dubai chocolate has been, but I do think it's worth picking up if you spot it in stores. Will I be spending $25 online or scouring Lidl shelves for another? No, but I'm glad I gave the angel hair chocolate bar a try; it's a sweet experience worth having.