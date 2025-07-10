11 Tools Every Pasta Lover Needs In Their Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pasta is one of those foods that many people can't live without. When cooked properly, it offers a perfect texture that just pairs so beautifully with a range of sauces, meats, and other additions. Do you find that you're always searching for new and exciting recipes — such as blackened steak and shrimp Alfredo, three-cheese mushroom mac and cheese, or baked creamy red pepper penne pasta? Would you not be able to live without your favorite spaghetti dinner at least a few times per month, or want to start making homemade pasta? If so, you might benefit from some new tools to help you make the most of each of these endeavors.

We've rounded up some of the tools every pasta lover will want to add to their kitchen. While you'll find some options that you might be expecting, such as pasta makers or serving pieces, this roundup should also offer a few surprises that you might not have even realized existed. We used customer reviews to help us decide which products to recommend. All of our recommendations have at least a four-star rating from at least 100 customers. In addition to considering the average rating, we also tried to include different types of pasta tools and accessories to help with everything from making fresh pasta, cooking it, serving it, and, of course, eating it. You'll find a more detailed explanation of our methodology at the end of this piece.

