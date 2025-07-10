11 Tools Every Pasta Lover Needs In Their Kitchen
Pasta is one of those foods that many people can't live without. When cooked properly, it offers a perfect texture that just pairs so beautifully with a range of sauces, meats, and other additions. Do you find that you're always searching for new and exciting recipes — such as blackened steak and shrimp Alfredo, three-cheese mushroom mac and cheese, or baked creamy red pepper penne pasta? Would you not be able to live without your favorite spaghetti dinner at least a few times per month, or want to start making homemade pasta? If so, you might benefit from some new tools to help you make the most of each of these endeavors.
We've rounded up some of the tools every pasta lover will want to add to their kitchen. While you'll find some options that you might be expecting, such as pasta makers or serving pieces, this roundup should also offer a few surprises that you might not have even realized existed. We used customer reviews to help us decide which products to recommend. All of our recommendations have at least a four-star rating from at least 100 customers. In addition to considering the average rating, we also tried to include different types of pasta tools and accessories to help with everything from making fresh pasta, cooking it, serving it, and, of course, eating it. You'll find a more detailed explanation of our methodology at the end of this piece.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Marcato Atlas manual pasta maker
If you're ready to start making restaurant-worthy pasta at home, you'll want to check out the Marcato Atlas manual pasta maker. With this model, you can make fettuccine, taglioni, and lasagna, but you can also purchase other pasta-cutting accessories separately from the manufacturer to experiment with different options. The pasta maker features a durable chrome-plated steel construction and can be clamped to a table. You'll be impressed with the quality of pasta you're able to make with this product, which can roll sheets up to 150 millimeters wide.
The majority of reviewers have decided that this manual pasta maker deserves a five-star rating. Many share that they have been able to make some delicious-tasting, fresh pasta with it. They note that the maker is easy to use and also makes it fun to make their own pasta. Overall, reviewers also find this pasta machine to be a good value for the money, given its reasonable cost and the results they've achieved.
Purchase the Marcato Atlas manual pasta maker on Amazon for $99.73
OXO Good Grips nylon spaghetti server
If you've ever tried to serve long pasta, such as spaghetti or fettuccine, with a spoon, then you already know how difficult and ineffective it can be. The pasta always falls off the spoon, leaving you with only a few stray pieces that actually make the bowl. The OXO Good Grips nylon spaghetti server features a design that is just right to prevent this problem. The tool features a wide head with multiple prongs to help hold long pasta noodles and prevent them from slipping out. It is safe to use with non-stick cookware and is heat-resistant to 450 F.
Most customers are very pleased with their decision to give this OXO Good Grips spaghetti server a try. They note that it is a quality product that offers a sturdy design to support a heavy scoopful of spaghetti noodles. Reviewers also find that the server is well-designed, noting that it comes in very handy when transferring spaghetti noodles from the pot to a bowl without them all slipping off. The dishwasher-safe nylon material is also a positive, according to reviewers, who appreciate how easy it is to clean.
Purchase the OXO Good Grips nylon spaghetti server on Amazon for $12.99
Kaycrown skimmer slotted spoon
While many people think there is a special trick for telling when your pasta is al dente, the best way to find out is really to taste it. The Kaycrown skimmer slotted spoon makes it easier to pull out a piece or two of pasta to taste. The large slotted spoon's holes will drain any excess water, while its deep, ladle-like shape will help ensure the pieces of pasta you try to scoop up are captured on it. In addition to being an asset when cooking pasta, you may also find that this skimmer spoon comes in handy for stir-frying in a wok, draining vegetables from a pan, or deep-frying.
If you look through the reviews from customers for this skimmer spoon, you'll find a lot of positive feedback. One thing that many bring up in their reviews is how versatile the tool is. Beyond simply using it for straining pasta noodles, customers share that they use it when frying foods, roasting vegetables, rinsing berries, and more. Most reviewers also appreciate how large the tool is, noting that the bigger head makes it even more useful.
Purchase the Kaycrown skimmer slotted spoon on Amazon for $18.99
Rehabilitation Advantage For-Ghetti forks
There's nothing quite like twirling saucy spaghetti noodles around a fork. However, it can be exceedingly frustrating when the slippery sauce causes them to slide off the fork before it makes it to your mouth. Well, there are several types of forks that you may not have heard about, including these For-Ghetti forks, which are specifically designed for twirling spaghetti. The forks feature a unique design with nubs along the edges of the two outer tines. These nubs help hold the spaghetti noodles in place, preventing them from sliding off. While these can be useful for anyone who loves twirling their pasta (and, who doesn't?), they may be especially helpful for kids who are just learning the art of the perfect twirl. Each of the four forks in this set is made from stainless steel for lasting durability and is dishwasher-safe.
Overall, customers are glad that they decided to give these For-Ghetti forks a try. They note that they are designed well and actually work for preventing spaghetti noodles from sliding off a fork. Many also comment that the unique design makes them appealing to kids and also a good conversation starter when dining with other adults. However, a few reviewers were not as impressed with the overall quality of the piece and shared that they wish these were better made.
Purchase the Rehabilitation Advantage For-Ghetti forks on Amazon for $15
Bellemain ravioli maker press
While there is nothing wrong with buying frozen ravioli from the grocery store, nothing can compare to the taste and texture of fresh, homemade ravioli. The Bellemain ravioli maker press can help you make your own tasty creations with ease. Instead of rolling over the dough to seal in the filling, the special design of this press uses a cutting frame to seal 12 raviolis at a time — significantly decreasing how much time you'll spend in the kitchen. Not only will you enjoy fresher-tasting pasta when you make your own, but you can also experiment with different filling options, such as egg yolk and ricotta, lobster, or vegan mushroom ravioli.
With the vast majority of reviewers giving this ravioli press a four- or five-star rating, it looks like a solid pick for those who want to prepare homemade stuffed pasta. Many customers are impressed with how well the press works — and with how much easier cutting ravioli is when using it. Most reviewers are also happy with the size of the ravioli they're able to make, though a few share that they wish they were a bit bigger to hold more filling. With the overall performance and affordable price, several users also describe this press as a good value for the money.
Purchase the Bellemain ravioli maker press on Amazon for $16.99
Fasta Pasta microwave cooker
Cooking pasta over the stove isn't always a viable option. You might not have the time to spare to wait for the water to boil and the pasta to cook, or you may be living in a dorm or space without a stovetop. Fortunately, there are some tools that allow you to cook gourmet meals in the microwave, including this Fasta Pasta microwave cooker. All you need to do is add the uncooked pasta to the cooker (there's even an included hole to help you measure out the right amount of spaghetti), add water, and microwave for the recommended amount of time. Once the pasta is cooked, simply drain the water and add your favorite sauce before serving.
Reviews for this microwave pasta cooker are overwhelmingly positive. Customers are impressed with the quality of pasta it produces, especially given how easy it is to use. In their write-ups, several also share that they appreciate that the water doesn't boil over when they're cooking, which can be a real problem when preparing pasta on the stovetop. The cooking speed is another positive feature, according to reviewers. They like that they don't have to wait for a big pot of water to come to a boil and, instead, can just start cooking their meal right away.
Purchase the Fasta Pasta microwave cooker on Amazon for $17.95
Orblue spaghetti pasta measure
If you're always questioning how much a serving of pasta is, then you might want to consider adding the Orblue spaghetti pasta measurer to your cart. It is designed to help you easily and accurately measure dry pasta so you can cook the right amount for the number of people you're cooking for. The stainless steel tool features four slots for measuring one, two, three, or four servings of pasta. Simply add enough raw spaghetti to fit the hole for the desired number of servings, and then add it to your pot of boiling water. The tool cleans up quickly and easily in the dishwasher.
With an overwhelming percentage of four- and five-star reviews from customers, this pasta measurer looks like it could be a solid addition to a kitchen. Customers are impressed with its design and how it enables them to accurately measure out the right amount of spaghetti when preparing a meal. They note that being able to know how much to cook for a single (or multiple) serving aids in portion control and meeting their personal wellness goals. Reviewers also note that they appreciate the dishwasher-safe design and that the slim and compact profile makes it easy to store this in a drawer when not in use.
Purchase the Orblue spaghetti pasta measure on Amazon for $6.99
Msy BigSunny kitchen pasta tongs
Set these pasta tongs from Msy BigSunny out with your serving bowl of spaghetti to make it easier to dish out to those around the table. The tongs feature a unique design with dull teeth to grip the noodles and keep them from slipping out. They also feature a spring-action design for simple use and have a comfortable handle. These stainless steel tongs are dishwasher-safe and are attractive enough to add a touch of elegance to a table or serving buffet.
Most customers have a lot of positive things to share about these pasta tongs from Msy BigSunny. Overall, they are pleased with the performance of the tongs. They note that they work well for picking up pasta without it slipping from their grip. Beyond their functionality, users also appreciate the overall look and design of the material. However, a few reviewers were less impressed with these tongs. They share that the edges of the tongs are too sharp and may inadvertently cut pasta (or even the person using them). Some also complain that the metal construction is not as thick or durable as they were expecting.
Purchase the Msy BigSunny kitchen pasta tongs on Amazon for $9.15
Gotham Steel 5-quart ceramic stock pot
With the Gotham Steel ceramic stock pot, you won't have to worry about how to strain pasta if you don't have a colander. The 5-quart pot's lid features an integrated strainer, allowing you to simply dump the water down the drain once your pasta has finished cooking. There are two different straining sizes on either side of the lid to help you strain both large and small noodles. The twist-and-lock handles make it easier to complete this task, since they hold the lid in place and prevent it from falling off (and you from burning your hands) as you dump out the water. This pot also offers a non-stick, easy-release surface. Unlike some other pieces of cookware, which can include potentially harmful chemicals, its coating is made from ceramic and is free of PFOAs, PFOS, and heavy metals. The ceramic coating is infused with diamonds for added strength and durability, and you can even use metal utensils in it.
Thousands of customers have taken the time to review this ceramic stock pot from Gotham Steel. They overwhelmingly agree that it is a solid pick. Users really like the overall design of the pot and how it makes it easy to drain water with the integrated straining holes in the lid. They also find that the locking handles work as described to keep the lid in place and prevent hot liquid from splashing out and making a mess or burning their hands. Another feature that comes up across several reviews is the non-stick coating. Customers note that foods release with ease and that cleaning the pot after cooking is simple.
Purchase the Gotham Steel 5-quart ceramic stock pot on Amazon for $39.95
Philips 7000 series pasta maker
Those willing to splurge in the name of simplicity might want to give the Philips 7000 series pasta maker a try. This fully-automated pasta maker allows you to create fresh and delicious pasta without all the work typically associated with homemade pasta. All you need to do is add the necessary ingredients and sit back to let the machine take it from there. Within 10 minutes, you can have ready-to-cook pasta. Thanks to the small appliance's mixing capabilities, you can also use this model to help you prepare other doughs, including bread, pizza, or cookies. Philips designed this product to be easy to clean. The various components are non-stick and dishwasher-safe, allowing you to focus your attention on the most important thing — the meal you're preparing.
Customers, overall, are glad that they decided to splurge a bit on this automated pasta maker. In their write-ups, they praise how easy it is to use and how quickly it makes delicious-tasting pasta. Reviewers are also impressed with the quality of the product. They note that it feels sturdy and well made. The connected app is another thing that reviewers highlight. They appreciate the different recipes it lists that they can make with it.
Purchase the Philips 7000 series pasta maker on Amazon for $279.99
Ototo pasta monsters and salad servers
If you're looking to add a little fun to your dinner table, then you won't want to miss out on these pasta monsters from Ototo. The two-piece serving set features curved yellow handles, each with a large "eyeball" on the top. When placed in your serving bowl full of spaghetti (or a salad), it looks like a monster is hiding beneath the surface. The set comes with a spoon side and a fork side, allowing you to easily serve spaghetti, fettuccine, and other long noodles without making a huge mess. The servers are also BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.
Most customers find these pasta monster servers to be an exciting addition to their kitchen. They note that the cute and silly design makes them fun to use when serving pasta to friends or family. According to reviewers, these are a particular hit with younger children. However, beyond being simply cute, customers also note that these servers are functional. They share that they work well for serving pasta.
Purchase the Ototo pasta monsters and salad servers on Amazon for $19.95
Methodology
We looked at several criteria when pulling together our recommendations for these tools for pasta lovers. First, we wanted to consider the whole process when preparing pasta, not just one aspect of it — such as cooking the noodles or serving them. To achieve this goal, we looked for a variety of product types, including those designed for making fresh pasta, cooking it, straining it, and serving it.
To narrow down the list of products we found that matched these criteria, we also took a close look at the ratings and reviews from customers. We looked for products with a minimum of 100 reviews (though many of these have several hundred or several thousand reviews) and considered the average star rating. All of our recommendations above have a rating of four stars or higher. These high reviews from numerous customers help us feel more confident that they offer an accurate and representative assessment of each tool's real-world performance and quality.