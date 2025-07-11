Speck Vs Prosciutto: How Do The 2 Cured Meats Differ?

Building a charcuterie board can be a beautiful, colorful, and confusing task. All of those perfectly sliced wedges of cheese, the bowls of various nuts and olives, and stacks of bread and cured meats. Smoked and unsmoked; cheek versus shoulder; spreadable and foldable. It's not always easy to decipher what's what, especially when it comes to some of the hams, like speck and prosciutto. They're both types of cured Italian pork, they're both sliced thinly, and, honestly, they both taste delicious. But they do have some differences.

Prosciutto is the more popular of the two in the U.S. Hailing from the Parma and San Daniele regions, prosciutto is typically made with meat taken from the hind leg of the pig. It's aged for at least 18 months and up to 36 months, during which time it's salted and cured. Other seasonings are usually added too, like ground pepper, and it has a slightly sweet flavor.

Speck, meanwhile, is cured and smoked. It comes from the South Tyrol region, located amid the Dolomites in Northern Italy, where it is cold-smoked in the mountain air. Speck is also made using the hind leg of the pig, but it can come from the rump or loin too. And the meat is boned before being cured, while prosciutto is always left on the bone. It has a darker color, a firmer texture, and a much more intense flavor. It also has more marbling.