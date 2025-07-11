This Day Of The Week Is Your Best Bet For Restaurant Deals

Eating out, especially with friends, can be both fun and convenient. You get out of the house, pick from a near-endless selection of restaurants, and enjoy a meal without the stress of cooking or doing dishes afterwards. Unfortunately, this comes at a cost, and that cost has been rising even more steadily than grocery prices in the last few years. If you want sit-down dining that doesn't break the bank, menu deals can be your best friend — and the best deals are on Monday and Tuesday.

Since less people eat out on Mondays and Tuesdays than the rest of the week, restaurants incentivize customers to come in by offering special deals and pricing. For instance, Applebee's offers BOGO 50% off burgers with a promo code every Monday. Tuesday is BOGO for traditional wings at Buffalo Wild Wings, Ruby Tuesday's (fittingly) offers cheap burgers with fries and free kid's dinners on Tuesday, and Papa John's used to offer significant discounts such as two-for-one pricing on Tuesdays, though this has seemingly been discontinued in recent years in favor of all-week promotions. This is just the tip of the iceberg, and many local joints have their own weekly specials as well.