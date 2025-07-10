These 2 Trader Joe's Items Make An Easy And Elegant Summertime Pasta Meal

On sweltering dog days when it feels "too hot to even eat," Trader Joe's is there with summertime fare. For a simple, impressive, and light-yet-satisfying meal that works for busy weeknights and elevated dinner parties alike, grab two items on your next TJ's run: a package of the Sweet Corn, Burrata, and Basil Ravioli, and a package of the frozen Shrimp Scampi.

The semolina pasta exterior of the ravioli is striped with color-blocked pale yellow and rich orange hues. Inside, this tender Italian-style pasta houses a creamy mixture of both ricotta and burrata cheeses, herbaceous basil, and whole sweet corn kernels. The whole kernels make for a compelling textural mouthfeel, while the cheesy duo delivers all the richness that foodies expect from ravioli. Trader Joe's Sweet Corn, Burrata, and Basil Ravioli cooks to al dente in five to six minutes, and an eight-ounce package runs for $3.99. It's delicious enough on its own, but when paired with TJ's Shrimp Scampi, these visually-appealing, striped pasta squares become a complete entree.

Trader Joe's Shrimp Scampi is a faithful take on the Italian classic, comprising shelled, deveined, tail-off shrimp in a minimal-yet-effective garlic, butter, lemon, and white wine sauce. At $8.99 per 13-ounce package, this DIY ravioli shrimp scampi combination (which is enough to make two to four servings) costs just $12.98 total (way cheaper and just as dimensional as a meal at your favorite local pasta joint).