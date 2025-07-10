These 2 Trader Joe's Items Make An Easy And Elegant Summertime Pasta Meal
On sweltering dog days when it feels "too hot to even eat," Trader Joe's is there with summertime fare. For a simple, impressive, and light-yet-satisfying meal that works for busy weeknights and elevated dinner parties alike, grab two items on your next TJ's run: a package of the Sweet Corn, Burrata, and Basil Ravioli, and a package of the frozen Shrimp Scampi.
The semolina pasta exterior of the ravioli is striped with color-blocked pale yellow and rich orange hues. Inside, this tender Italian-style pasta houses a creamy mixture of both ricotta and burrata cheeses, herbaceous basil, and whole sweet corn kernels. The whole kernels make for a compelling textural mouthfeel, while the cheesy duo delivers all the richness that foodies expect from ravioli. Trader Joe's Sweet Corn, Burrata, and Basil Ravioli cooks to al dente in five to six minutes, and an eight-ounce package runs for $3.99. It's delicious enough on its own, but when paired with TJ's Shrimp Scampi, these visually-appealing, striped pasta squares become a complete entree.
Trader Joe's Shrimp Scampi is a faithful take on the Italian classic, comprising shelled, deveined, tail-off shrimp in a minimal-yet-effective garlic, butter, lemon, and white wine sauce. At $8.99 per 13-ounce package, this DIY ravioli shrimp scampi combination (which is enough to make two to four servings) costs just $12.98 total (way cheaper and just as dimensional as a meal at your favorite local pasta joint).
Trader Joe's Sweet Corn, Burrata, and Basil Ravioli pairs fabulously with TJ's Shrimp Scampi
The shrimp scampi's sauce is ample enough to dress both the shrimp and the ravioli. To combine the two products, simply plate the shrimp scampi (prepared following the package directions) on top of a bed of al dente ravioli, spooning over extra white wine sauce to coat it all. Alternatively, if you've made our spicy shrimp scampi for dinner the night before, adding a package of TJ's ravioli could be a flavorful way to revitalize those leftovers and make the meal stretch even further.
It's worth mentioning that the Sweet Corn, Burrata, and Basil Ravioli is a seasonal product, meaning that it might not be stocked on TJ's shelves forever. Luckily, Trader Joe's also carries many other flavors of ravioli — and here at Tasting Table, we're raving over TJ's 4 Cheese Ravioli ($3.29 per 10-ounce package). The product actually claimed first place in our ranking of 10 store-bought fresh pasta brands. Trader Joe's also carries a gluten-free version of its cheese ravioli, which we've also ranked highly for its uncanny likeness to the flavorful glutinous counterpart.
To serve, grate some fresh Romano or Pecorino cheese on top, and pair with a simple lemon-dressed arugula side salad, plus a glass of crisp, chilled Sauvignon Blanc. A light drizzle of high-quality olive oil and a shake of dried red pepper flakes would set this two-parter off. If you've got any fresh basil lying around, even better.