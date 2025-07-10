Keep Dips Extra Cold At Summer Parties With This Genius Dollar Tree Item

Summer cookout season means it's time to bust out our best dip recipes. But nothing ruins a dip's flavor and texture like some time under the hot, hot sun (how bizarre). Luckily, all it takes is a little ice to keep crave-worthy guacamole cool. Chilling also keeps mango salsa tasting bright and dynamic. Maintaining food safety temperatures can be especially important for dips that feature highly perishable ingredients, like a meaty cheeseburger dip or a creamy spinach dip. How can we easily achieve this? Enter: Dollar Tree's four-compartment serving tray.

Dollar Tree's tray comprises four plastic compartments nestled side-by-side within one larger container. All four of those compartments are removable — meaning that the main container can be filled with ice at the bottom. Dips that need chilling can be placed in each of the four smaller compartments on top. The bed of ice beneath will keep those dips cool, while the compartments allow diners to easily serve themselves throughout the party without accidentally making a mess. Plus, thanks to that transparent plastic, hosts can easily monitor whether the ice is melting, requiring a top-off.

In addition to dips, this organizer tray could also be used to serve crudité veggies (with one compartment each for celery, carrots, cauliflower, and ranch or blue cheese dressing). Or, foodies could use this four-compartment organizer to display a colorful rainbow of fresh fruit, like grapes, strawberries, balled melon, pineapple chunks, peach slices, and more.