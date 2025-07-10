Why You Can't Store Tempeh Exactly Like You Do Tofu

Tempeh is a wonderful and protein-packed addition to any diet, be it as a plant-based swap for meat or just another way to change up your weekly meals. Made from fermented soybeans, tempeh is dense and slightly chewy, with a subtly nutty aroma. It's a bit like tofu in that it's great at soaking up flavor, but tempeh is still quite different. Tofu is made from soy milk, rather than soybeans, making it softer in texture. Evidently, you have to store the two ingredients differently. While soft tofu should be kept in water, sturdy tempeh needs to remain dry.

The reason for this is because tempeh continues fermenting, even after it reaches your home. This is good for digestion, but if things go too far, it will cause the tempeh to discolor and grow mold. To prevent this, wrap tempeh in plastic or place it in an airtight container shortly after opening. It should also be kept cold — ideally, in a refrigerator set at 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

If stored correctly, an opened package of tempeh should be good for three to five days. An unopened container that hasn't been used by its expiration date should stay fresh for around a week beyond the date listed. Just keep an eye out for any spoilage. Some more signs include a mushy texture, mold, a slimy film, and a bad smell.