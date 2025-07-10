This Was Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Meal In The State Of Louisiana

When foodies think of Louisiana, dishes like gumbo, bouillabaisse, or jambalaya might come to mind. But, this great culinary city is filled with more knockout fare than an encyclopedic 1950s Betty Crocker cookbook — and it's another Cajun recipe that captured Anthony Bourdain's heart. In a now-iconic "Ask Me Anything" Reddit thread, Bourdain answered fan questions ranging from his love of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon to his ideal last meal ("a beer and a meat pie with Keith Richards"). One fan asks, "[A]s a Louisianan, since you've been down here a few times ... what was your favorite meal in the state?" Bourdain's response? "Rentier de cochon" (to which another poster humorously comments, "A meal with some backbone!").

If you've never tried it before, rentier de cochon is a traditional Cajun soup, and something of a deep-cut unless you were born and raised in the state. More popular is the similarly-named cochon de lait po' boy sandwich, which tucks tender roasted pork and coleslaw into crusty French bread. Still, it was this lesser-known dish that the born-and-bred New Yorker named as his favorite. Rentier de cochon is French for "pig backbone stew." As it slow-cooks, chunks of pork from the backbone tenderize and fall off, and the melting bone marrow lends richness and a luscious texture. The result is a dimensional yet simple bowlful — and not a far cry from the pungent, French fish soup that Bourdain said transported back to his childhood.