The Instant Latte Mix To Avoid At All Costs
The cost of the most basic cafe latte at coffee shops around the U.S. is often around 6 dollars, not including the added fees of flavored syrups. Instant latte mixes are thus not only a miracle of modern convenience but also a cost-effective way to enjoy a rich latte at home. They come in various flavors and require only a little hot or cold water. While there are plenty of different instant latte mix brands to choose from, not all of them are worth buying. And the instant latte mix to avoid at all costs is Caffelatto.
We tasted and ranked 12 instant latte mixes based on aroma, flavor, and mouthfeel. We sampled Caffelatto's café mocha, expecting a rich and comforting scent, a frothy, thick, and creamy texture, and equally complex tasting notes from the cocoa and coffee. Unfortunately, none of our expectations were met. Despite giving the latte mix the best possible chance to shine by using warm oat milk instead of water, we were unable to get this mix to froth.
The sour smell emanating from the mocha was as disappointing as its flat bubble-less consistency. A sour smell translated to an overly acidic coffee that completely overwhelmed any chocolatey notes. There were no signs of vanilla or baking spices that might shine through in a conventional mocha spiked with chocolate syrup. The sweetness in the formula tempered the coffee's acidity, but it wasn't enough to help Caffelatto out of last place.
More negative reviews for Caffelatto
We found many negative reviews on Amazon that complained about the flavor, mouthfeel, and functionality of Caffelatto's instant mocha latte packets. Some customers described the coffee flavor as burnt or "like smoke," while others said the overall flavor was weak, bland, and stale. One customer said, "I was hoping these would be more latte-like. But even prepared with a whisk, they pretty much taste like sweetened instant coffee." Another common theme that customers complained about was the lack of dairy products in the latte mix, so many customers didn't think the mocha or any of the instant latte products should be considered lattes at all. One customer advised that "the 'latte' part is coming from you adding this to milk," to which yet another customer added, "You'd be better off just getting a cheap jar of instant coffee and adding flavored creamer."
To that effect, we've got plenty of recommendations for a "build-your-own" instant latte mix. We ranked Pilon instant coffee as our favorite instant coffee out of nine brands we sampled. We also ranked the peppermint mocha Coffee Mate creamer as one of our favorite creamer flavors. You could add a packet of instant Pilon coffee to a coffee cup, pouring equal amounts of mocha peppermint creamer and boiling water for a much better instant latte. Make it an iced latte by adding the coffee and creamer to an ice-filled tumbler, top it off with a bit of water, and stir to combine.