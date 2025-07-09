We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The cost of the most basic cafe latte at coffee shops around the U.S. is often around 6 dollars, not including the added fees of flavored syrups. Instant latte mixes are thus not only a miracle of modern convenience but also a cost-effective way to enjoy a rich latte at home. They come in various flavors and require only a little hot or cold water. While there are plenty of different instant latte mix brands to choose from, not all of them are worth buying. And the instant latte mix to avoid at all costs is Caffelatto.

We tasted and ranked 12 instant latte mixes based on aroma, flavor, and mouthfeel. We sampled Caffelatto's café mocha, expecting a rich and comforting scent, a frothy, thick, and creamy texture, and equally complex tasting notes from the cocoa and coffee. Unfortunately, none of our expectations were met. Despite giving the latte mix the best possible chance to shine by using warm oat milk instead of water, we were unable to get this mix to froth.

The sour smell emanating from the mocha was as disappointing as its flat bubble-less consistency. A sour smell translated to an overly acidic coffee that completely overwhelmed any chocolatey notes. There were no signs of vanilla or baking spices that might shine through in a conventional mocha spiked with chocolate syrup. The sweetness in the formula tempered the coffee's acidity, but it wasn't enough to help Caffelatto out of last place.