10 Unique Uses For Watermelon Syrup
Irresistibly fruity and vibrant, watermelon syrup is the perfect tool for elevating a summertime sip. The sweet, refreshing taste of this fruit pairs beautifully with a wide array of other cocktail ingredients, from tart berries and decadent chocolate to the floral notes of rose. And, enjoying the moreish flavor of watermelon in the form of a concentrated, easy-to-mix syrup offers the ultimate convenience.
While cocktails are the perfect place for this syrup, its uses certainly don't end there. Watermelon syrup can also fit seamlessly into a range of other drinks and dishes, where it can add a welcome dose of color and sweetness. Whether you're looking to spruce up a dessert, give a homemade sauce a twist, or make a salad more exciting, this versatile ingredient can help. With nothing more than a simple drizzle, you can completely transform the look and taste of your food or drink. So, let's run through some of the very best ways to make the most of that fruity bottle of syrup that's been sitting at the back of your drinks cabinet.
Add it to lemonade
To give a simple glass of lemonade a delicious upgrade, add a splash of watermelon syrup. Not only will the syrup provide a burst of refreshing watermelon flavor, but it'll also tint the drink a pleasing reddish hue, making it all the more striking. Plus, the sharp tang of citrus and the sweetness of the watermelon make for a wonderfully balanced duo. This approach will work equally well with both store-bought and homemade lemonade.
If you opt for the former, simply pour the lemonade out into an ice-filled glass and stir the syrup right in. One tablespoon is a great place to start, but you can adjust this to taste. Adding some fresh citrus slices and a sprig of mint is always a great option, too. If you're making your own lemonade, add the watermelon syrup directly into the pitcher with the lemon juice, water, and sugar. Bear in mind that you might need to reduce the amount of sugar in your recipe, since the syrup will amp up the sweetness. If you want to take things to the next level of fruitiness, incorporate fresh watermelon into your homemade drink. You can do this by blending fresh chunks of the fruit with the other ingredients in a blender.
Drizzle it over ice cream
There are endless options to choose from when it comes to customizing a bowlful of ice cream. Maybe chocolate sauce or chopped nuts are your go-to, or perhaps you tend to reach for fresh berries. But have you considered adorning those creamy scoops with a drizzle of watermelon syrup? It's the perfect solution when you're after something that doesn't feel too heavy, but still adds a pop of sweetness, and it makes your dessert bowl look rather beautiful too.
The syrup tastes wonderful with various ice cream flavors, including classic vanilla, fruity strawberry, and decadent chocolate. You could even opt for a zesty lemon sorbet instead. Whatever you go for, your watermelon syrup-topped scoops will also pair fantastically with a range of other ingredients. The obvious choice would be adding some chunks of fresh watermelon to the bowl, too, but you could also go in with some shaved dark chocolate, chopped fresh mint, or a squeeze of lime juice.
Whisk it into a salad dressing
A perfectly balanced salad dressing should offer just the right contrast of richness, tanginess, saltiness, and sweetness. When it comes to taking care of that all-important sweet element, honey and maple syrup are the most common features, but watermelon syrup is another excellent add-in to consider for your homemade vinaigrettes or creamy dressing.
To craft a pretty pink, watermelon-infused vinaigrette, start by whisking together extra-virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar in a two-to-one ratio, along with a dollop of Dijon mustard and a pinch of salt and pepper. Then, add the watermelon syrup, starting with a tablespoon or two, and increasing the amount to taste if desired. The syrup would also make an excellent addition to a citrus vinaigrette, fitting in seamlessly with the sunny tang of orange or sharpness of lemon. And, watermelon syrup will taste great alongside a whole host of other flavorful vinaigrette add-ins, such as fresh herbs, ginger, and minced shallots.
If you prefer a creamier dressing, try starting with a Greek yogurt base. To this, add a splash of apple cider vinegar, olive oil, and lemon juice, with some fresh minced garlic, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper. Then, to tie everything together with a burst of fruity goodness, stir in your watermelon syrup. This dressing will taste particularly special with rich, savory salad ingredients, such as feta cheese, shredded chicken, or crumbled bacon.
Moisten a cake
Ever spent hours baking a cake from scratch, only to find that it's dried out within a matter of days? Well, there's a handy hack you can use to keep the sponge wonderfully moist and fluffy, so your cake tastes great for as long as possible. Typically, this technique makes use of simple syrup, which is drizzled and brushed over the cake layers while they're still warm out of the oven. This seeps into the sponge, moistening the cake and adding a hint of sweetness. Then, everything is left to cool before assembling the cake as normal. It's a method that's particularly popular amongst cake decorators, who want to ensure the cake preserves its texture during the often lengthy decorating process.
So, can you guess where we're going with this? As effective as plain, simple syrup is, this method would clearly be far more exciting if it also introduced a new flavor element into the cake. And that's where watermelon syrup comes in. Switch your simple syrup for a watermelon-infused version, and not only will your cake boast a flawless texture, but it'll also get a fantastically fruity upgrade. Watermelon syrup will pair brilliantly with a lemon or strawberry cake, but can work just as well with a classic vanilla or chocolate sponge.
Add it to a meat marinade
It might seem like an unconventional add-in for a savory meat marinade, but watermelon syrup could be what your mix-up is missing. If you're looking to balance the sharpness or saltiness of other ingredients in the blend, the syrup's sweet profile makes it a fitting choice.
When marinating a steak, a fantastic approach is to combine watermelon syrup with olive oil, soy sauce, vinegar, and some seasonings of your choice, such as onion powder and garlic powder. The umami-richness of the soy sauce will balance the fruity syrup perfectly. Alternatively, you could try adding a splash of watermelon syrup to this tenderizing steak marinade recipe, which features the savory hit of Worcestershire sauce and zesty brightness of lemon.
A watermelon-spiked marinade can enhance a whole host of other proteins, too, such as salmon, chicken, or tofu. Feel free to get creative with your marinade ingredients here. The syrup will complement fresh herbs like rosemary or cilantro, and warming spices like Aleppo pepper or paprika.
Give BBQ sauce a fruity twist
BBQ sauce is known for its signature sweet and tangy taste, which makes it perfect for brushing over succulent chicken thighs or dunking crispy onion rings into. A typical BBQ sauce recipe might include tomato ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, brown sugar, and a medley of seasonings. But you can totally give your sauce a spruce up with the addition of some refreshing watermelon goodness. Mixing in a dash of watermelon syrup in place of some of the sugar will introduce a unique, but wonderfully complementary new flavor element into the mix, that's sure to make your sauce a standout.
To really go all in with the watermelon theme, there's also the option to feature fresh watermelon in your homemade sauce. Just blitz up a few chunks of the fruit in a blender, then heat this mixture with watermelon syrup and other sauce ingredients in a saucepan until reduced and thickened. Add-ins like minced garlic, soy sauce, and Dijon mustard can work great here.
Jazz up a fruit salad
Tossing a bowlful of mixed fruit in a sweet, syrupy dressing is the easiest way to transform it into a dessert-worthy treat, and most fruit salad recipes call for a combo of citrus juice and honey. Watermelon syrup, however, makes for a delicious alternative. For a super quick and simple approach, just drizzle the syrup right over the fruit, and mix everything well. Alternatively, you could first combine the syrup with some lemon, lime, or orange juice in a small bowl, along with a dash of vanilla extract or a pinch of citrus zest, before pouring this over the fruit.
Fruit-wise, a natural pairing for watermelon syrup is, of course, more fresh watermelon. But it'll also taste amazing with a range of other juicy add-ins. Try crafting a medley of contrasting textures, colors, and flavors, using fruits like tangy kiwi, sweet-tart berries, and sunny mango. Apples and pears are perfect for adding crunch, while pineapple brings plenty of tropical flavor. Fresh mint is another wonderful accompaniment for watermelon, which'll work beautifully scattered atop the dressed salad for an elegant finishing touch.
Stir it into iced tea
Love the refreshing, bittersweet taste of iced tea? We guarantee you'll be even more impressed by a watermelon syrup-infused version. This summertime favorite serves as an ideal base for jazzing up with extra add-ins, and a glug of syrup couldn't be easier to incorporate. If you're making iced tea from scratch, your recipe will likely call for some form of sweetener, such as honey or sugar. So, an effective technique is to simply switch out this element for watermelon syrup, which will deliver just as much sweetness, with a dose of fruity flavor too. The other option is to stir a splash of syrup into a pre-made, store-bought tea.
There's plenty of room for other mix-ins here, with a variety of other flavors fitting in seamlessly with the tea and watermelon duo. In a homemade iced tea, you could try brewing the tea bags in coconut water or lemonade rather than the usual plain water. Or, to elevate a pre-made tea, muddle some fresh berries in the bottom of your glass before filling it.
Elevate a cheesecake
Watermelon syrup can also be used to amp up the indulgence factor of a homemade cheesecake, with the result being the ultimate vibrant summer dessert. You've likely seen raspberry syrup drizzled atop a slice of creamy New York cheesecake, but watermelon is a far more unique (and we'd argue even tastier) approach.
The most straightforward technique is to drizzle the syrup generously over the top of your cheesecake once it's fully set. If you'd like, you could also pair this with some other garnishes, such as fresh berries or swirls of whipped cream. Another option is to incorporate the syrup into the cheesecake mixture itself. Just beat cream cheese with sour cream and honey before mixing in the watermelon syrup, some vanilla extract, and soaked gelatin. Fold through some finely diced chunks of fresh watermelon, then spoon the mixture over your prepared base, ready for chilling. Or, if you're feeling extra, you could even set the no-bake cheesecake mixture in a hollowed-out watermelon half, for some pretty epic presentation.
Soaked gelatin can also be combined with watermelon syrup to make a more robust, thicker layer of topping for your cheesecake. Just warm the syrup slightly, stir in the prepared gelatin until well combined, and pour this over the set cheesecake. Pop it back into the fridge, and after an hour or so, you'll have a delightfully sweet, jelly-like topping.
Make sorbet
If you thought making sorbet from scratch was a hassle, think again. With the help of watermelon syrup, you can blitz up a flavorful, fruit-packed frozen treat in mere minutes. Step one is adding the syrup to a high-powered blender or food processor with some lemon juice and frozen fruit of your choice. This could be chunks of watermelon, strawberry, kiwi, mango, or whatever you have to hand in your freezer. Next, pulse everything briefly to break down the fruit, before blitzing continuously until you have a nice smooth texture. Transfer the sorbet into a loaf pan and pop it into the freezer. It'll take around three hours to solidify completely.
To make a watermelon-spiked lemon sorbet, you'll need a larger quantity of syrup to balance out the tartness. Rather than blitzing up the whole fruit, just add lemon juice and zest to a mixing bowl, whisking these together with the watermelon syrup. Since this mixture will initially have a runnier consistency than a frozen fruit-based sorbet, it'll need slightly longer in the freezer — around six hours. And, giving the lemon sorbet a quick stir every half an hour during the first three hours of freezing time will help to keep the texture wonderfully light.