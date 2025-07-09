Why You Should Never Pour Salad Dressing Directly On Your Greens, According To Bobby Flay

While pouring hot honey vinaigrette or tahini dressing over a bed of greens may seem like a good idea, according to Bobby Flay, simply topping a salad with vinaigrette before tossing it is a big mistake. The celebrity chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author known for his cookout expertise told Bon Appetit that "you want the greens glistening, not limp," noting that pouring vinaigrette directly on salad greens "destroys them."

Adding vinaigrette on top of a bed of greens makes it hard to predict how much dressing you actually need, which can introduce too much oil and moisture to the lettuce. This can lead to a soggy and drenched salad, which no one wants to eat. To avoid wilting your greens, overpowering the veggies' flavors, and unnecessarily wasting dressing, Flay recommends adding salad dressing to the sides of the bowl instead.

"Pour the dressing around the sides of the bowl, and then, using your hands, gently push the greens into the dressing to coat them," he explains. This method ensures a nice coated sheen since you're gradually adding in the dressing instead of dumping it on top and wishing for the best.