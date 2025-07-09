Why You Should Never Pour Salad Dressing Directly On Your Greens, According To Bobby Flay
While pouring hot honey vinaigrette or tahini dressing over a bed of greens may seem like a good idea, according to Bobby Flay, simply topping a salad with vinaigrette before tossing it is a big mistake. The celebrity chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author known for his cookout expertise told Bon Appetit that "you want the greens glistening, not limp," noting that pouring vinaigrette directly on salad greens "destroys them."
Adding vinaigrette on top of a bed of greens makes it hard to predict how much dressing you actually need, which can introduce too much oil and moisture to the lettuce. This can lead to a soggy and drenched salad, which no one wants to eat. To avoid wilting your greens, overpowering the veggies' flavors, and unnecessarily wasting dressing, Flay recommends adding salad dressing to the sides of the bowl instead.
"Pour the dressing around the sides of the bowl, and then, using your hands, gently push the greens into the dressing to coat them," he explains. This method ensures a nice coated sheen since you're gradually adding in the dressing instead of dumping it on top and wishing for the best.
Dressing should enhance the flavor of your salad
Contrary to popular belief, dressings like vinaigrette are meant to brighten and lift the flavors of greens and other veggies in your salad, not mask them. With this knowledge, you can choose the best greens for your salad by matching the flavor of the greens with salad ingredients and dressings. For instance, a hearty, slightly bitter kale salad can stand up well to a bold, umami miso vinaigrette, while an everyday salad with herby vinaigrette is best made with relatively tender mixed greens. The peppery flavor of arugula goes wonderfully with the citrus in an orange chipotle vinaigrette.
Once you have your salad ingredients selected, chop all the veggies and whisk together your dressing. Before adding the dressing to the side of the bowl, wash and dry your greens, using a salad spinner to remove any excess moisture that could prevent them from staying crisp. Additionally, Flay notes that it helps to season your greens with salt and pepper before adding dressing, since it "draws out their flavors." With these salad seasoning rules of thumb, you'll be ready to dress an array of refreshing summer salad recipes without wasting dressing or having your greens turn out oily or soggy.