Is There A Difference Between Rice Bowls And Poke Bowls?

A large bowl of rice topped with raw fish, crisp vegetables, and tasty sauces — what is there not to like? Poke bowls have become immensely popular in the U.S. While the dish itself has been around for quite a while, the bowl form is newer, and its popularity in mainland USA is newer still. A few years back, poke bowls were the most popular delivery food. But what exactly is it that separates a poke bowl from a rice bowl? Can't those also come with raw fish and fresh toppings, typically with a certain Asian flair? The simplest answer is that it comes down to the fish and the rice.

Rice bowls — sometimes known as chirashi, sushi bowls, or sashimi donburi — can have many different types of toppings. You can think of them as sort of like a deconstructed sushi roll, made with seasoned rice, raw fish, and various vegetables and other toppings. Poke bowls, on the other hand, must be topped with poke and are generally made with plain rice. While they may not seem too dissimilar at first, poke is actually quite different from sashimi. While sashimi is a part of Japanese cuisine, poke hails from Hawaii. Sashimi is typically thin slabs of raw fish, while poke is raw fish that has been cubed and marinated. Those are the top differences between a poke bowl and a rice bowl, but we'll explain each in a bit more detail to further elucidate their unique qualities.