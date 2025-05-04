12 Delicious Add-Ins To Elevate Your Poke Bowl
Bursting with color and flavor, poke bowls are the indecisive eater's dream, offering the opportunity to combine a plethora of tasty ingredients in one bowl. Though these vibrant creations certainly take inspiration from Japanese cuisine, they actually originate from Hawaii. Today, however, this dish has become incredibly popular in multiple corners of the world.
A poke bowl typically begins with a layer of sushi rice, though there's of course the option to switch this out for other grains or a bed of greens. Then, when it comes to the toppings, you can pretty much let your creativity run wild. If you've ever picked up a bowl from a poke vendor, you'll likely have been presented with a wide array of add-in options. There are plenty of staples we see again and again, such as ahi tuna, edamame beans, seaweed salad, and avocado. The sauces are also a key part of the dish, with sweet shoyu and tangy ponzu being common choices. However, there are also some lesser-used toppings that we think deserve just as much recognition.
If you're looking to give your next poke bowl a unique twist, we've got some fresh new ideas for you. With these delicious add-ins, you can shake up the texture and taste of your bowlful, whilst staying true to poke-style flavors. You might just discover your new favorite topping combo.
Wasabi peas
In their standard boiled state, peas might seem like a slightly lacklustre addition to a poke bowl. But, there's a way to give them a seriously crunchy, Japanese-inspired transformation. Wasabi peas are coated in a mixture of delicious seasonings, which of course includes fresh wasabi. This gives them a distinct, sharp kick that complements a range traditional poke bowl ingredients beautifully.
You can either keep things convenient and pick up a packet of store-bought wasabi peas, or go ahead and make your own. To do so, start with freeze-dried peas, which already pack plenty of crunch. Then, simply coat the peas in a mixture of mirin, rice vinegar, mustard powder, salt, and finely grated wasabi. Spread them out on a lined baking sheet and pop them in the oven for around an hour. They should then be completely dried out, and infused with plenty of warming, tangy flavor.
These peas are perfect for scattering on top of your poke bowl as a final garnish, perhaps alongside other crunchy toppers such as sesame seeds or crispy onions. They'll taste fantastic alongside fresh, raw fish such as salmon or tuna, as well as cool, crunchy veggies like cucumber and carrots.
Pickled radish
Pickled veggies are a fantastic choice for adding tanginess and bite to your poke bowl. And, whilst a number of vegetables are well-suited to pickling, we particularly love the eye-catching pink color and slight spiciness that radishes provides.
If you plan to reach for pickled radishes on the regular, we highly recommend whipping up a large batch and storing them in a jar in the fridge. This requires just 15 minutes of prep, and the finished product will keep well for up to two weeks. Start by removing the tops from a bunch of red radishes, before slicing them thinly into rounds and adding them to some glass jars. Next, heat a mixture of white vinegar, water, sugar, and salt in a saucepan, stirring for a couple of minutes until everything has dissolved. Pour the warm liquid over the radishes in the jars, and scatter in any additional aromatics or seasonings of your choice, such as peppercorns, mustard seeds, bay leaves, or fresh ginger. Once the pickling liquid has cooled, secure the jars with their lids and let them chill in the fridge for at least an hour before enjoying the pickles.
These crunchy additions can fit seamlessly into endless poke bowl variations, tasting especially great alongside the saltiness of soy-based sauces and creaminess of avocado. You can also counteract their tang with sweet ingredients like mango or pineapple.
Roasted corn
To add some natural sweetness to your bowl, consider incorporating roasted corn. These sunny little morsels have a gorgeous charred finish, adding a hint of smokiness to every bite.
Transforming a basic can of corn into roasted corn is delightfully simple. Just drain and rinse the kernels then add them to a saucepan with some melted butter. Cook the corn over medium heat, stirring frequently. You can absolutely add some aromatics and seasonings into the mix, too, such as minced shallots, garlic, paprika, or Parmesan cheese. After about seven minutes, the corn will be golden and fragrant, with its delicious sweet taste noticeably deepened. Alternatively, you can brush whole ears of corn with olive oil and roast them in the oven, then shave off the charred kernels with a knife. Before adding the roasted corn to your poke bowl, feel free to stir in a splash of soy sauce or lemon juice for even more flavor.
This vibrant add-in creates an excellent color contrast when paired with green or red toppings, like edamame beans or cherry tomatoes. Roasted corn is a fitting match for tangy or spicy ingredients like pickled ginger and sliced jalapeños. It also works well with a creamy sauce, such as a spicy sriracha mayo or a zesty tahini dressing.
Mandarin slices
We know that mandarins are an excellent addition to a crunchy coleslaw, and can even be used to jazz up a pasta salad, but they're also a game-changer when it comes to poke bowls. Bright and juicy, these bite-sized orange segments are perfect for bringing some citrusy sweetness into the mix, and they add plenty of visual appeal too.
The easiest option here is to grab a can of mandarins, which after a quick drain and rinse, are ready to add to the bowl as they are. Or, if you prefer smaller chunks of orangey goodness, dicing them up is no problem. Fresh mandarins will be equally as delicious here too. Just make sure to remove as much of the white pith from the segments as possible, to prevent any unwanted bitterness or stringy texture.
The sweetness of mandarins pairs brilliantly with warming, spicy flavors such as ginger and chili, as well as salty sauces and marinated proteins. Try tossing tofu, salmon, or chicken in a mixture of olive oil, soy sauce, miso paste, rice vinegar, honey, minced garlic, and ginger before pan-frying or grilling, for the ultimate umami-rich contrast.
Edamame hummus
There'll be no going back to plain old hummus once you've tried this edamame-infused version. Gorgeously green and deliciously nutty, this easy five-ingredient recipe can be whipped up in minutes, and it couldn't be more fitting for your next poke bowl creation.
First, you'll need to boil frozen, shelled edamame beans until tender. Then, add the drained beans to a food processor with some lemon zest and juice, tahini, olive oil, garlic, and a splash of water. Blitz everything up, and you'll have a smooth, creamy hummus, perfect for dolloping atop your bowl. This version has a slightly sweeter, fresher taste than a classic chickpea hummus, and it's great for jazzing up your bowl with some all-important color.
Crisp veggies like sliced bell peppers, snow peas, shredded lettuce or cabbage will taste wonderful with this velvety dip. And obviously, throwing in some extra edamame beans is always a great idea. Once you've spooned the freshly made hummus into your poke bowl, try finishing with some crunchy toppers to build a mouth-watering contrast of textures. Wasabi peas, toasted seeds, or crispy seaweed would all work great.
Roasted chickpeas
We can't get enough of these crispy chickpeas. They're oh-so snackable and amazingly versatile, being easy to customize with different seasonings. You might've seen these used as a topper for salads and soups, where they introduce crunch and saltiness whilst keeping things nutrient-dense. And, in a poke bowl, crispy chickpeas can really shine.
To make a batch, heat olive oil in a frying pan, and toss in a drained can of chickpeas, along with some minced garlic. As the chickpeas cook, make sure to stir them frequently. After five minutes or so, they should start to crisp up. At this point, add a good pinch of salt and pepper, plus any other seasonings of your choice. We love a combination of rosemary and thyme, but spicy additions like chili powder or paprika are also great options. Continue cooking the chickpeas until they reach the perfect level of crunch. This should take about another five minutes. Finally, let them cool slightly before scattering them into your poke bowl.
Pairings-wise, these moreish add-ins will fit in alongside all of the classics. You can feature them as the main protein element, alongside a selection of fresh or roasted vegetables (think sweet potato or crispy kale) and lashings of your favorite sauce. Or, use the chickpeas more sparingly as a topper for a fish-based bowl.
Daikon sprouts
Daikon sprouts are a variety of microgreens — one of the latest crazes in the superfoods world. Microgreens are essentially young seedlings from various edible plants, and they're prized for their nutrient-rich nature. Daikon sprouts come from the plant of the Daikon radish, a popular ingredient in Japanese cooking.
These small but mighty greens are best used as a garnish, and their miniature size and lush appearance make them the perfect candidate for scattering on top of a poke bowl. They boast a refreshing, peppery flavor, similar to that of the radish itself. You can find ready-to-eat daikon sprouts in many online speciality stores, and seeds are readily available too if you fancy growing them yourself. In fact, you'll only have to wait around 12 days after sowing the seeds until you can enjoy them!
Scatter the daikon sprouts on top of your chosen medley of poke bowl ingredients, such as creamy avocado, pickled onions, shredded carrot, and salmon sashimi. To really max out your poke bowl's superfood status, there's also the option to pair the sprouts with other varieties, like broccoli, mustard, kale, or alfalfa sprouts.
Pomegranate seeds
A simple sprinkling of pomegranate seeds can elevate even the most basic of dishes into something that oozes elegance. Add this ingredient to your poke bowl, and you've got crunch, sweetness, and color covered in one!
These pretty pink seeds are wonderfully juicy and packed with fiber, antioxidants, and essential vitamins and minerals. Their tiny size means they're easy to distribute throughout the dish, so you can ensure every bite benefits from their fruity goodness. They'll pair exceptionally well with peppery and tangy ingredients like arugula, kimchi, radish, and red onion, and provide a refreshing balance to savory protein elements of the bowl.
Another great way to use pomegranate seeds is blended into a dressing. Try blitzing the seeds up in a food processor with some olive oil, maple syrup, lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, and a pinch of salt. This will create a smooth, sweet-tart vinaigrette that can be drizzled all over your poke bowl before serving, or used to toss individual veggie elements in.
Pineapple
Another fruit that should absolutely be considered for your next poke creation is pineapple. This tropical favorite always delivers on juiciness, offering an irresistible balance of sweetness and tang.
Dice a fresh pineapple up into chunks, rings, or wedges, or reach for a handy can of pre-cut fruit. You could even go all out and grill the pineapple, which will give it a delicious, caramelized taste. For a sweet and spicy finish, try marinating pineapple wedges in a mixture of hot sauce, honey, and melted butter for 30 minutes or so before placing them onto the grates. They should take around six minutes to cook, with a flip halfway through. To amp up the tanginess, pineapple can even be pickled in the same way as veggies like onions and radish. Try adding some fresh cilantro and sliced jalapenos into the pickling liquid to infuse the fruit with plenty of fresh, spicy flavor.
As you craft your poke bowl, you'll be surprised how amazingly the pineapple works with popular additions like ahi tuna, soy-marinated salmon, or chicken teriyaki. It also makes for a delicious accompaniment to other sweet fruits, such as mango, watermelon, or mandarin slices.
Fried wonton strips
This line up certainly isn't short of crispy poke bowl add-ins, but fried wonton strips might just take the top spot. These deep fried strips offer some serious crunch, and with their mild, savory taste, they're incredibly moreish.
Making these satisfying snacks is easier than you'd think. Just pick up a package of wonton wrappers, and slice them roughly into three quarter inch strips. Then, heat around two inches of vegetable oil in a heavy-based pot, until it reaches a temperature of 360 F. You can monitor this with an instant read thermometer. With the oil up to temp, drop the wonton strips into the pot, and watch as they puff up into gloriously crispy morsels. This should only take a minute or two. Then, you can remove them with a slotted spoon and let them drain on some paper towels.
Whilst these fried wontons make an epic topper for just about any kind of poke bowl you can imagine, they're also great for serving on the side with a dipping sauce of your choice — perhaps a spicy mayo, a sweet chili, or a creamy sesame sauce.
Toasted nuts and seeds
The sweet earthiness of toasted nuts and seeds works beautifully in a poke bowl, especially as a final garnish. Whilst the nuts can absolutely be added raw, toasting them beforehand will deepen their flavor and amp up their crunch, so it's definitely worth that extra bit of effort!
Sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, macadamia nuts, pine nuts, and peanuts are all brilliant options here. You can toast them in the oven or on the stovetop. For the oven technique, just spread the seeds or nuts out on a baking sheet and pop them into a 350-degree oven. Smaller seeds will require a shorter cooking time, so make sure to keep a close eye on them. They shouldn't need more than about eight minutes in total. If you're toasting them on the stovetop, add the nuts/seeds to a dry frying pan and cook them over medium heat for a few minutes until golden and fragrant. Make sure to stir frequently to prevent burning.
Feel free to add a medley of different nuts and seeds to your poke bowl. Protein-wise, they'll work wonderfully with the usual suspects like chicken, fish, or tofu. You could even try marinating your chosen protein in a nutty sauce, perhaps made with sesame oil or peanut butter, before pan-frying it to perfection. Nuts and seeds taste great with leafy green garnishes too, such as fresh cilantro or microgreens.
Shiso leaves
Shiso leaves (aka perilla), are a go-to garnish in Japanese cuisine. These herbs come in vibrant shades of green or red, and boast an aromatic, citrusy flavor, that's sometimes likened to that of mint. You can find the leaves at many Asian grocery stores, where they come in various forms, including fresh, frozen, dried, and ground.
Packed with flavor and color, shiso leaves are highly effective as a standalone garnish. But, there are a few other ways to incorporate them into your poke bowl. Try blitzing the fresh leaves into a pesto-esque, Asian-inspired dressing, with soy sauce, garlic, rice vinegar, sugar, and olive oil. This can be done in a food processor or blender. Alternatively, you can blitz the shiso leaves with some coarse salt in a spice grinder, to create a zesty seasoning for your rice, proteins, and veggies. Or, crumble dried leaves and combine them with toasted sesame seeds, salt, sugar, and chili powder to create an aromatic twist on furikake seasoning.
However you decide to use them, the fresh flavor of shiso leaves will fit in alongside a range of other add-ins, including creamy ingredients like avocado and kewpie mayo, and umami-rich options like miso-marinated meats or mushrooms.