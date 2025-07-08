The Reese's Knockoff We Prefer To Leave On The Shelf

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no shortage of peanut butter cups trying to dethrone Reese's. Some go the ultra-clean route, others lean into premium ingredients. A few even beat the original. In our ranking of popular Reese's knockoffs, the biggest letdown of the bunch was Chocolove's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups.

The 33% cocoa Belgian milk chocolate sounds good on paper. It's Rainforest Alliance certified and made with care. And online, some have proclaimed themselves as fans: "I'm in love with that chunky chocolate," one person wrote on Instagram. But despite the buzz, the flavor didn't quite land.

Our taste tester was caught off guard by the sharp, almost sour note in the chocolate — possibly from the organic butter oil or palm fruit oil — that clashed with the sweetness. It lingered just long enough to leave a bad impression. And while the texture was smooth, the filling, made from dry-roasted, blanched peanuts, was forgettable — more of a background note than the rich, nutty core you expect in a peanut butter cup. That lack of depth made the whole bite fall flat, especially compared to stronger contenders.