Ina Garten's Gardening Tip For Growing Mint Couldn't Be More Practical

Fresh herbs can completely transform a meal. Sometimes a sprinkle of chopped leaves might add a subtle fragrance, while at other times it may supply a sharp punch of flavor, but it always adds freshness and a pop of color. Still, buying fresh herbs at the store can be a pain. They are expensive, they spoil fairly quickly, and what you find on the shelves can be hit or miss for the dish you are hoping to concoct. All of these problems are solved, of course, by planting a garden filled with all the herbs you commonly use. Some herbs need a bit more care than others in the garden, as Ina Garten well knows. For her, mint is an herb of particular concern — though maybe not for the reason you think.

Mint is actually one of the easiest herbs to grow. It is so easy, in fact, that if you aren't careful, it can become rampant. "Unlike other herbs, I plant mint in big pots," Garten suggests on Barefoot Contessa, "otherwise, it would invade the entire garden!" Tucked away in a planter, your mint will be perfectly happy. Mint is, by nature, a hardy, or even rugged, plant. Even ignored, it often grows like a weed, giving you more fresh leaves than you know what to do with. So long as you keep it locked away with a physical barrier — like the walls of a pot or planter — it can't threaten the rest of your garden.