The Best Store-Bought And Gluten-Free Alfredo Sauce Comes From A Beloved Restaurant

A classic homemade Alfredo sauce is a simple yet magical blend of cream, butter, parmesan cheese, and garlic. So, Alfredo sauce is inherently gluten-free. And while some jarred Alfredo sauces use thickeners that contain gluten, we sampled store-bought Alfredo sauces that are specifically gluten-free. We ranked 8 store-bought gluten-free Alfredo sauces based on consistency and specific flavor factors like cheesiness, creaminess, balance of sweet and savory, and aftertaste.

Our favorite store-bought and gluten-free Alfredo sauce comes from Carbone, a beloved restaurant that made the smart choice to mass-produce its popular pasta sauce recipes. We should first warn gluten-free customers that Carbone's Alfredo sauce isn't certified gluten-free because it's processed in a factory that manufactures gluten-containing products. That said, it's short, high-quality ingredient list of cream, butter, egg yolks, parmesan, and romano cheese is decidedly gluten-free and utterly delicious. Its smooth, velvety consistency is as close to perfect as Alfredo sauce gets, clinging beautifully to the pasta we poured it over. As if the butter and cream weren't rich enough, the salted egg yolks added a layer of richness to upgrade the flavor and texture of the sauce.

Carbone also outperformed its competitors in every realm of flavor. The combination of nutty parmesan and sharp, salty pecorino romano complemented each other and brought infinitely more depth of flavor to pair with the creamy dairy richness from the butter and cream. This sauce was robust and bursting with flavor from start to finish, with a balance of cheesiness, creaminess, and peppery aromatics.