Stop Overstuffing Your Homemade Sushi With This Simple Filling Ratio

The first type of sushi that most home cooks take on is a simple maki roll. These are the archetypal rolls that pop up in your head when you imagine sushi: some sort of filling (likely fish and/or vegetables) surrounded by a layer of rice and tightly wrapped in nori. While they are fairly simple to make, and the essential homemade sushi ingredients are fairly easy to come by, the act of rolling up a perfect maki roll can take a bit of practice. All too often these rolls come out lumpy or loose, nothing like the perfect cylinders you see delivered by master sushi chefs.

To address this particular woe, we went to the experts, asking celebrity chef Masaharu Morimoto for advice on the best filling ratio for sushi. "I always recommend a 1:1 ratio of rice to other ingredients," he suggests, adding that "the quantity of ingredients inside a maki roll is crucial to maintain balance." As with so much of Japanese cuisine, perfecting your homemade sushi begins with restraint and balance. Using equal quantities of rice and filling not only makes it easy to roll your sushi into a beautiful, even cylinder, it also ensures that the rice and filling play together in harmony, neither one dominating the presentation or flavor of the finished dish. When you are first learning, there will always be a temptation to pack in just a little bit more filling, but the result is often an ugly roll with discordant flavor.