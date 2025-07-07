This Trendy Kitchen Island Style Looks High-End But Is Tricky To Maintain

A bundt cake tin isn't the only fluted thing making its way to kitchens far and wide. In recent years, fluted kitchen islands have become popular for their sleek, versatile appearance with scalloped or grooved edges. Stylish fluted kitchen islands can create textural depth and visual intrigue in a wide range of kitchen design schemes, from retro to modern. However, before installing the trendy design in your own home, it's important to note one significant caveat: Fluted islands are notoriously difficult to maintain. Kitchen island surfaces and floor-level cabinets are already easy to overlook (literally) during weekly deep cleaning sessions. Now, imagine introducing a kitchen island with a breadth of columnar indents (Read: increased surface area to clean) to the equation. Further, the grooves are also great at holding all sorts of dirt, including dust, food particles, and sticky spilled sauces.

Like open cabinet shelving, fluted kitchen islands can showcase dirt in your kitchen if everything isn't kept tidy. And while a fluted kitchen island adds eye-catching style to the center countertop, it can also be a pricy investment. So, your cleaning routine and average level of dust and debris in the kitchen will be a key consideration before installing this type of island. Overall, unless you're willing to regularly clean the grooved surface thoroughly, it's probably best to go with another finish.