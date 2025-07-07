The Simple Pasta Dish Rocco DiSpirito Says Is The 'Best Comfort Meal Ever Invented'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Keeping it simple is always ideal when preparing a comfort meal. Less is more in terms of both ingredients and effort when you want your food to taste like a hug in every bite. If you're nostalgic for warm memories of childhood dinners, then the favorite pasta dish of one celebrity chef, in this case Rocco DiSpirito, is likely yours too. In DiSpirito's words during an interview with EatingWell, pasta with butter and Parmesan cheese is "the best comfort meal ever invented" — and it's hard to disagree with his expert opinion. There's just something about the combination of three basic ingredients that so easily comes together to make a perfect plate.
One of the best things about this specific pasta dish is that you can make it as basic or fancy as you want as long as you've got pasta, butter, and cheese. The key ingredients are endlessly customizable and easily accessible as far as price and availability are concerned. You can also prepare the dish to include any other additions of protein, seasonings, fresh herbs, or vegetables. For DiSpirito, he references this pasta and butter dish when discussing his favorite fettuccine Alfredo recipe, to which he also adds chicken. Of course, the possibilities are only limited by your own taste preferences and creativity.
Making Rocco DiSpirito's favorite pasta your own way
Consider how many different types of pasta there are and all the fun shapes to choose from. For the most comforting meal possible, it's encouraged to choose the shape of pasta that you love best. Those with smaller grooves or some texture are especially ideal vessels for a decadent mixture of butter and cheese. Grating fresh cheese over hot pasta, stirring in a generous portion of butter, and watching everything melt and meld together is a sensation only exceeded by the first bite of your meal.
There are a number of different styles of Parmesan cheese as well as plant-based versions, like Farmer Foodie Cashew Parm, that can accommodate a dairy-free diet. You can also try a plant-based butter or make a mouthwatering compound butter to add even more flavor to this simple yet effective pasta dish. Freshly cracked black pepper or a whisper of garlic powder are also effective in dressing your food up with little effort. If you want to add a protein-rich topping, try grilled chicken, shrimp, mushrooms, or a shake of nutritional yeast. The beauty of the dish is in its basic makeup of well-loved ingredients, allowing you to assemble your pasta however you love it best.