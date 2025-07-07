The Simple Pasta Dish Rocco DiSpirito Says Is The 'Best Comfort Meal Ever Invented'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping it simple is always ideal when preparing a comfort meal. Less is more in terms of both ingredients and effort when you want your food to taste like a hug in every bite. If you're nostalgic for warm memories of childhood dinners, then the favorite pasta dish of one celebrity chef, in this case Rocco DiSpirito, is likely yours too. In DiSpirito's words during an interview with EatingWell, pasta with butter and Parmesan cheese is "the best comfort meal ever invented" — and it's hard to disagree with his expert opinion. There's just something about the combination of three basic ingredients that so easily comes together to make a perfect plate.

One of the best things about this specific pasta dish is that you can make it as basic or fancy as you want as long as you've got pasta, butter, and cheese. The key ingredients are endlessly customizable and easily accessible as far as price and availability are concerned. You can also prepare the dish to include any other additions of protein, seasonings, fresh herbs, or vegetables. For DiSpirito, he references this pasta and butter dish when discussing his favorite fettuccine Alfredo recipe, to which he also adds chicken. Of course, the possibilities are only limited by your own taste preferences and creativity.