The Favorite Pasta Dishes Of 13 Celebrity Chefs

There are few things better in life than pasta. The Italian staple comes in so many different shapes, lengths, and textures and can be paired with a never-ending array of sauces and accompaniments. While pasta's mother country is Italy, it has connections to places around the world, including China.

People have a soft spot for pasta because it's a flavorsome and filling comfort food. There are memories attached to it, whether it's Mom's take on bolognese, a meal from a beloved Italian restaurant on your block, or even a dish cooked by a Nonna in an Italian kitchen. On the other side of the coin, there are the pastas-gone-wrong, ranging from those that resemble glue to noodles topped with poorly-seasoned and desperately sad sauce. Whether you're cooking or dining out, it's good to know which dishes are worth trying — or to confirm that your trusty, reliable order is worth being a creature of habit for.

And nobody knows the best pasta dishes out there quite like celebrity chefs. We've rounded up some of their favorite pasta dishes so you can add them to your must-eat list.