The Countertop Appliance That Gets You More Tender Baked Potatoes

Whether you enjoy them as a hearty side to a main dish or make them the star of the show, loaded with toppings, baked potatoes are a winner for dinner. They're versatile, cheap, and the epitome of comfort food.

The issue is that they're not always convenient to make. Although it's hands-off cooking, most baked potatoes need at least 45 minutes in the oven, which rules them out as a quick weeknight dinner. Plus, heating the whole oven for just a couple of potatoes is a little wasteful. Microwaved baked potatoes are much quicker to make, but can't match what you get from baking in an oven. They won't have a crisp exterior, and the insides can often develop a gummy texture.

This is where making potatoes in a slow cooker can help you out. While it's obviously not as quick as using an oven or a microwave, you can leave it unattended and have baked potatoes ready as soon as you walk in the door. How's that for a quick dinner? The low and slow cooking time also ensures your potatoes will be perfectly tender all the way through.