The Countertop Appliance That Gets You More Tender Baked Potatoes
Whether you enjoy them as a hearty side to a main dish or make them the star of the show, loaded with toppings, baked potatoes are a winner for dinner. They're versatile, cheap, and the epitome of comfort food.
The issue is that they're not always convenient to make. Although it's hands-off cooking, most baked potatoes need at least 45 minutes in the oven, which rules them out as a quick weeknight dinner. Plus, heating the whole oven for just a couple of potatoes is a little wasteful. Microwaved baked potatoes are much quicker to make, but can't match what you get from baking in an oven. They won't have a crisp exterior, and the insides can often develop a gummy texture.
This is where making potatoes in a slow cooker can help you out. While it's obviously not as quick as using an oven or a microwave, you can leave it unattended and have baked potatoes ready as soon as you walk in the door. How's that for a quick dinner? The low and slow cooking time also ensures your potatoes will be perfectly tender all the way through.
Tips for slow cooker baked potatoes
Cooking a baked potato is so simple as to hardly warrant instructions, but there are tips to keep in mind for the best slow cooker potatoes. The first is to start with the right type of potato for baking, such as Russets, which have a low moisture content and offer a fluffy texture. You'll also want your potatoes to be roughly the same size so they have the same cooking time.
After scrubbing and drying well, prick with a fork and rub with oil. Salt is optional but delicious, and also helps to draw out excess moisture from the potatoes during cooking. There's no need to wrap the potatoes in foil, but placing a piece of parchment paper down first will prevent them from sticking to the bottom.
Then it's just a matter of setting the slow cooker on low and leaving your potatoes to cook for eight to 10 hours. While it might be tempting to get them done quicker with the high setting, slowly cooking them will give you baked potatoes that are more tender and evenly cooked. If you need some inspiration to test out this slow cooker technique, check out these decadent loaded baked potatoes.