12 Tips For Making Potatoes In The Slow Cooker

A slow cooker sometimes gets a bad rep in the kitchen, starting with its unflattering name. In this age of fast and furious instant recipes, waiting for food to cook in a slow cooker can seem like a step backward. After all, as its name implies, a slow cooker takes its sweet time to make your dish. It's slow, methodological, and requires a little effort on your end to get it going. Among the tips you'll need when cooking with a slow cooker, pre-heating the unit and prepping your ingredients the night before are key to creating a tasty meal.

But for foods that can take a while to cook, like potatoes, using a slow cooker is totally doable and a great alternative to a conventional oven or boiling pot of water. Depending on your slow cooker's setting, it can take anywhere from 4 to 8 hours to soften your potatoes in the slow cooker, which is a bit longer than using other appliances. But one great advantage of using a slow cooker is that the unit does the leg work and lets you multitask. Rather than waste energy and time heating up your entire kitchen or monitoring your oven, you can simply let your potatoes cook while you go about your day, even if that means being a couch potato.

But don't just toss some random taters into a Crockpot and crank up (or down) the dial as you dash out of the kitchen to run your errands. Cooking potatoes in a slow cooker can be pretty easy, but some tips can help ensure that your spuds won't end up as duds.