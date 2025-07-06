Why Ruth's Chris Steaks Are Wet-Aged Instead Of Dry-Aged

Ruth's Chris Steak House opened in 1965 and has since spent decades serving up delicious food, most famously steaks. Many factors go into making its steaks high-quality, from the sourcing to the cooking method down to the atmosphere of the restaurant itself, including its iconic 500 degree plates. According to the chain's website, this process begins with corn-fed cows, whose meat is then wet aged.

While dry aged steak is hung in a cooler, wet aged steak is vacuum-sealed. Vacuum-sealing keeps the meat moist while breaking down its connective tissues, leading to a mild and tender final product. Since the steak stays more moist during the aging process, it will be very juicy when cooked.

Wet aging steak does have its drawbacks; dry aged steak is known to develop a more complex flavor and often comes out more tender than wet aged steak. However, wet aging is more efficient and affordable, making it a great choice for a large brand that has a lot of overhead cost and needs to produce food quickly. Almost all home-cooked steaks are wet aged, so you likely won't notice any decrease in quality between a great steak you pick up at the grocery store and a steak from Ruth's Chris. In fact, the company has a method of cooking its steaks that ensures it turns out just as good as or better than home-cooked.