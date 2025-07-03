What Is A Summer Squash And What Makes It Different From Pumpkins?

If you've ever been puzzled by the wide use of the term squash, you're not alone. There are many popular types of squash, but most varieties of the squash family fall under two categories, either summer or winter squash. Deep green zucchini is a summer squash, along with plenty of other yellow to green-hued varieties like pattypan, yellow, zephyr, and crookneck squash. Similar to butternut, acorn, kabocha, and spaghetti squash, pumpkin is a winter squash. Winter squashes mature and are ready to eat in the fall and winter seasons, while summer squash grow abundantly in the summertime and are usually at their peak from June to August.

Summer squash have a delicate, soft outer skin that's easily pierced if you're not gentle with it, along with a softer, more tender flesh inside. Summer squash can be eaten raw or cooked due to their light and spongy interior, and the almost translucent, watery seeds embedded in the center of the flesh are usually small and thin enough to go unnoticed. Due to their more fragile skin, summer squash have a much shorter shelf life than winter squash and are usually refrigerated to keep them fresh for longer. Summer squash are perfect for grilling as they cook quickly but are still able to develop nice charring from the heat of the grill, while the insides become soft and buttery. Summer squash are great for marinating, as their porous interiors absorb flavors easily, but we recommend salting them like you would raw eggplant before cooking or marinating so that they can expel some of their moisture.