What's The Difference Between Zucchini And Summer Squash?

The summer squash family boasts many types of shapes and varying hues of yellow and green. In addition to zucchini, summer squash includes crookneck, gold bar, chayote, tatume, zephyr, cousa, and the Italian heirloom tromboncino, which can grow to be much longer than most other summer squash. Meanwhile, pattypan squash almost resembles UFOs with their squat bodies and scalloped edges.

You're unlikely to see most of those varieties of summer squash at a regular supermarket, but they're common at farmers markets in the summertime or smaller, more niche grocery stores. Chayote, for example, is extremely common in Mexican and other Latin American cuisine and is easily found in Mexican grocery stores.

Although it's not an actual summer squash, we feel obliged to mention squash blossoms, the delicate flower that sprouts from the squash plant itself, which are delicious when broiled on top of pizza or stuffed with fresh ricotta and pan-fried.

As with lots of summer produce, summer squash is ideal for grilling, where you can get a beautiful char on the outside while not overcooking the tender insides of the squash. Given their spongy flesh, the summer squash family is perfect for marinating, like this marinated grilled summer squash recipe.