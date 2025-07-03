16 Of The Most Affordable Cocktails At Disney World
As a local to Walt Disney World, often visiting a few times a week, I've become used to the sticker shock of the food and drinks around the resort. However, if you're traveling here for the first time, you might be more than a little surprised by just how expensive items can be. If you're looking to drink your way around Epcot, for instance, you're easily going to spend well over $100 for the totality of that experience. Even still, there are some more affordable cocktails around Disney World.
To save you a couple of dollars to spend on souvenirs, I've gathered some of the more reasonably priced options that are also delicious. I'm all about having my cake and eating it too, so there's no reason you can't save a little, even during your otherwise rather pricey vacation. To help pare down the list, I only included items under $16. There are several bumping right up against that limit at $15.50, and there are others with many dollars to spare.
Unlimited sangria included at Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue
There are very few restaurants at Walt Disney World where an alcoholic beverage is included within the pricing structure, let alone one that is bottomless. However, of all the places to consume an alcoholic beverage, there's perhaps no better than the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue. Located at the Walt Disney World Fort Wilderness Resort and campground in Pioneer Hall, this dinner includes a musical and comedy show along with a barbecue meal with all the fixings, and it's one of the best group-friendly restaurants at Disney World. Even better? The beer, wine, and even sangria are included and unlimited.
Granted, for the steep price of the dinner, it seems reasonable that you would have access to free beer and wine, but you won't shell out anything additionally for a couple of mason jars of red or white sangria. There are three pricing categories for the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue. These prices correlate to where you would like to sit in Pioneer Hall. Categories one and two are located on the first floor, while category three is on the second. Adults will pay $78 for category one, $74 for category two, and $70 for a category three seat. Regardless of where you sit, you still have the same drink options. If you are using the Disney dining plan, the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue uses two dining credits for the meal rather than just one.
Pomegranate mimosa at Spice Road Table
While wandering around the World Showcase at Epcot, you're bound to get thirsty. By the time you hit Morocco, there's a good chance you'll be searching for a great drink, and there are some fantastic, reasonably priced ones on the menu at Spice Road Table. My favorite is the pomegranate mimosa. For $14.50, you'll get a spin on the classic mimosa that celebrates the sweetness and tartness of pomegranates.
Although the pomegranate mimosa is my personal favorite, the hibiscus mimosa and blood orange mimosa are both the same price. This is great news for someone who wants more of a floral drink that leans more toward hibiscus flavors, and the blood orange mimosa is closer to a more typical brunch-type mimosa.
On warm days that aren't too hot, the seating area outside is one of the best places to take in the beauty of Epcot. However, the indoor (air-conditioned) space is a really nice area to hang out as well. Spice Road Table is something of a hidden gem in plain sight at Epcot, so it's typically very easy to get last-minute reservations or even walk up and ask for a table. If you would prefer to take your drink on the run, the walk-up bar is there right when you walk through the doors for quick access.
Orange Grand Marnier slush at Les Vins des Chefs de France
Continuing your walk around the World Showcase, heading toward the French pavilion, you may begin seeing people walk around with little orange slushes in a martini glass. In all likelihood, they're enjoying an orange slush from Les Vins des Chefs de France in the French pavilion. This little stop has wine, slushes, Champagne, and beer, but the orange slush for $14.95 is my favorite of the options.
Prepared in a slushie machine, the drink includes Grand Marnier, rum, Grey Goose orange vodka, and orange juice. On a hot Florida day, it's as refreshing as the popsicles you remember from childhood, and adults flock to this stand like it's some kind of ice cream truck.
Mango mai tai at Connections Eatery
While it can be a little difficult to find a cocktail at some of the theme parks at Disney World, Epcot is absolutely packed full of sweet drinks. In the Connections Eatery, you'll find a mango mai tai for $15.50. This mai tai includes Bacardi rum, dark rum, orgeat, mango, pineapple, and lime juices, as well as grenadine. The combination makes for a refreshing and familiar-tasting drink. The best part? The Connections Eatery is located inside a well-air-conditioned building.
Connections Eatery is a fantastic place to grab lunch or dinner, and it has some of my personal favorite pizzas at Walt Disney World. I find that the servings are plentiful, and since the seating is so abundant, this quick service nearly always has ample choices for the perfect place to relax before heading on your next ride. I love grabbing a drink from the Connections Eatery before going out to the seating area behind Spaceship Earth. Here, you get some stunning views of the evening lighting at Epcot, an ideal place to watch the popular park icon alight for the night, and listen to the powerful ambient music. All together, it creates that perfect evening feel at Disney World.
Jenn's Tattoo at Nomad Lounge
The Animal Kingdom is quietly one of the absolute best places to go for cocktails at Disney World. After all, it is home to one of my favorite chill restaurants at Disney World when you need a break. The Nomad Lounge is situated right off the Discovery River, which flows through the park. Here, you have the option to sit inside or out. Outside, you have lovely views of Florida's lush flora and fauna, but inside, the vibe celebrates the joy of travel and discovery.
There are plenty of drinks on this menu that I am absolutely obsessed with. Many of them are quite expensive, but at only $15.50, a vodka-based drink called Jenn's Tattoo is not only beautiful but also tasty and memorable. Alongside vodka, the cocktail has watermelon, hibiscus, and a punch of lime juice. Visually, one of the more interesting parts about the drink is that it comes with a candied hibiscus flower. Yes, it is edible, and you absolutely must try it.
Rum Blossom at Pongu Pongu
If you simply haven't had enough tasty drinks from Animal Kingdom, cross the bridge over into Pandora and head toward the back of the land to Pongu Pongu. This snack stand has one of my favorite nonalcoholic drinks at Walt Disney World, and happily, it becomes even better when you add a little bit of rum.
Ask for a Rum Blossom, a mixture of slushy flavors of apple and a desert pear lemonade. Of course, it also comes with Bacardi rum, boba balls, and costs $15.50. Though it might seem a little unorthodox, the pop of juicy flavor from the boba balls while sipping this frozen favorite is a really enjoyable addition to the drink. If members of your family want a similar, nonalcoholic drink, ask for a Night Blossom. It is essentially the same beverage, but it obviously won't include the rum. This is a really nice compromise for when kids are interested and doing exactly what their parents are doing. Even better, the alcohol-free version is only $6.79.
Alberto Dante's Millionaire Cappuccino at Brown Derby
For a bit of a glitz in your Hollywood Studios day, pop on over to the Brown Derby. This restaurant pays homage to the original Brown Derby of Hollywood. I love the Cobb salad here, and it is made based on the original recipe from Hollywood's Brown Derby, originated by Bob Cobb. To end your meal, order Alberto Dante's Millionaire Cappuccino for $15.50.
The cappuccino is certainly more than your typical cappuccino from a coffee shop. Instead, it is a mixture of Baileys, Grand Marnier, Kahlúa, and Frangelico. It might not be the kind of drink you follow up with the Tower of Terror, but an evening showing of Fantasmic! would surely become that much more fabulously fun.
Curious Cold Brew at Steakhouse 71
Located in Disney's Contemporary Resort, Steakhouse 71 is a steakhouse that dishes out traditional favorites with a spin of Disney magic. It serves up meals all day and is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Once upon a time, you could order bottomless mimosas here. While that's no longer an option, I love the curious cold brew as a morning drink. You are on vacation, after all.
Steakhouse 71's curious cold brew is a mixture of bourbon, cold brew, maple flavor, and vanilla bean cream for $15.50. Sure, it's likely one of the more expensive cold brews you'll try during your trip, but the flavors here are on point.
Jungle Bird at Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen
For a fit of giggles and great puns, visit the Jungle Cruise ride. After you're in the right mindset, head on over to the Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen, named for those fabulous tour guides on the one and only, world-famous Jungle Cruise.
The restaurant is full of more interesting and adventurous dishes, and you'll dine amongst artifacts and fun theming. If you fancy a cocktail, I recommend the Jungle Bird for $15.50. With rum, Campari, sugar, and juices, it brings all the fruity, refreshing, tropical vibes with just the right balance of bitterness. Though the drink couldn't fit the theming in Adventureland any better, the drink is originally from the Kuala Lumpur Hilton in Malaysia, crafted by Jeffrey Ong.
Key lime pie martini at The Boathouse
With all there is to do at Disney World, it's easy to forget that there's even a shopping and dining district right on property. Disney Springs has plenty of delicious meals, but I absolutely love the cocktails sprinkled throughout. One of my favorite stops is over at The Boathouse.
Located right by the water, you'll know you're in the right spot if you see the amphicars driving straight down a ramp into the water. Don't worry; these cars are both land and sea-faring vessels. The restaurant has delicious offerings and some of the best bread service around. You simply can't beat the drinks here, and while many are pricey, there are a few that fall within my self-imposed pricing restrictions.
One of the sweeter, perfect-for-dessert drinks is the Key lime pie martini. This drink is a mixture of licor 43, Key lime juice, and cream. Expect it to be a little sweet and very strong with a touch of creamy smoothness, like the real pie, all for $12. Now that's the perfect ending to a Disney dinner.
Lake Buena Vista Irish coffee at The Boathouse
Still at The Boathouse, there's another after-dinner drink that I simply can't have you miss: the Lake Buena Vista Irish coffee, also $12. Like other Irish coffees, this is a mixture of coffee, sugar, Irish whiskey, and whipped cream.
If you're planning to stay and shop at Disney Springs after dinner, a bit of liquid courage and coffee will help those crowds seem a little less intimidating. While the other desserts on the menu might be ultra-tempting, I encourage you to proceed with caution. These treats are absolutely massive, and I've always found the drinks at The Boathouse to offer a more reasonably sized dessert offering.
Boater's Sunrise at The Boathouse
If your family wants brunch, plan to go to The Boathouse Captain's Sing Along Brunch. Plan ahead because this brunch has a tight window and is only served on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu is much smaller, but the pricing on the cocktails here is exceptional.
The Boater's Sunrise, for instance, is a tequila, orange juice, pineapple juice, and grenadine drink. With the pineapple juice, the drink deviates a little from a typical tequila sunrise, but I love the mixture of juices, especially with brunch. At only $13, it might just help encourage a little singing of your own during the sing-along.
Pearmosa $10 at The Boathouse
Admittedly, that there's a single cocktail on property for only $10 still surprises me. Even still, you'll find it in the Pearmosa, a delicious reason to head to Disney Springs for brunch, once again at The Boathouse.
With a name like Pearmosa, you probably imagine this to be a largely pear drink, and that is certainly true with one element, the Original Sin Pear Cider, but it also includes white peach puree. This unexpected fruit flavor adds a layer to the taste and gives some depth, even intrigue, to the drink. As it's a puree, there's also a clouding effect common in other mimosa drinks that typically include orange juice.
Frozcato at Wine Bar George
Anyone who has spent some time snacking around Walt Disney World knows about the Dole Whip, the frozen pineapple treat that is refreshing and widely available across the resort. The grown-up version of the Dole Whip is the $15 Frozcato frozen drink from Wine Bar George in Disney Springs.
This beverage is a frozen mix of moscato, vodka, and Dole Whip. Yes, it is as delicious as it sounds, and though Wine Bar George is stocked with incredible offerings, after one taste of this, you'll struggle to order anything else. If you want one of these frozen treats but can't score a reservation in the restaurant, visit The Basket, a window you can stop by and order many of the same offerings as the restaurant for the same price.
Dole Whip with Angry Orchard float at Swirls on the Water
Another tasty Dole Whip offering comes from Swirls on the Water. Located at the end of the bridge in Disney Springs, not far from the Rainforest Cafe volcano (you'll know it when you see it), you'll find this little Dole Whip spot. The flavors here frequently rotate, but I've noticed that there's basically always an option to get Angry Orchard hard cider with your chosen Dole Whip flavor. It's the adult float of your dreams, and it's only $12.99.
At the time of writing, the available flavors were pineapple, strawberry, lime, mango, coconut, or vanilla. Frequently, there will be other flavors available, and basically any of the fruit-based ones would be exceptional here. Pick up one of these floats to enjoy as you shop or take in the music around Disney Springs. It's a tasty drink to enjoy as you're milling about.
Espresso martini at Toledo
I'm a sucker for restaurants with a view, and Toledo is an absolute stunner inside and out. This restaurant is on the very top floor of the Coronado Springs resort. It has one of the must-try potato dishes at Disney World, but it's also home to my favorite espresso martini, and it's only $15.50.
Toledo's espresso martini has vodka, crème de cacao white liqueur, a simple syrup, and espresso. I've tried many espresso martinis around Walt Disney World, and time and time again, it stands apart as the best one, with a balance that always tastes expertly crafted. Honestly, one of my favorite meals is this espresso martini with sides of mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts from Toledo.
Methodology
Choosing affordable cocktails at Walt Disney World is an interesting challenge since they're all more expensive than normal cocktails at your typical hometown bar or restaurant. At Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs, for instance, you can spend $2,000 on a single ½-ounce pour of Yamazaki 55 Year single malt whisky.
In selecting drinks for this list, I kept it to options I know and love, others that are popular, and all below $16. Unfortunately, this meant I didn't get to include any drinks from my favorite lounge at Walt Disney World, Oga's Cantina; all alcoholic drinks here are above that threshold.