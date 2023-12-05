The Best Chill Restaurant At Disney World For When You Need A Break
If you've ever planned for a Walt Disney World vacation, you're well aware of the amount of work it takes to nab those perfect reservations, secure coveted Lightning Lane times, and create a schedule that works for everyone in your family. No matter how tightly you plan your day and research the best Disney World restaurants and bars and best spots for coffee, there will always be moments when that near-perfect plan goes awry, the weather refuses to cooperate, or your family needs something you simply didn't anticipate.
In these moments, we highly recommend seeking out a chill restaurant where you and your family can regroup, enjoy some tasty bites, and rest those weary bodies. We love an über fancy restaurant, but for both locals who visit a few times a week and vacationers enjoying a holiday, finding relaxing places within "The Most Magical Place on Earth" is vital to the happiness of your family. And when it comes to chill restaurants at Walt Disney World, you can do no better than the Nomad Lounge at the Animal Kingdom Theme Park.
You won't need a reservation
In order for a restaurant to be a great chill spot, it needs to be a location you can pop into without too much advance notice. Unfortunately, at Disney, there are very few excellent lounges or sit-down restaurants that truly fall into this category. The Nomad Lounge is an exception to this rule. In fact, this spot does not take advance reservations. Instead, you put your name on a walkup list with the cast member at the door.
Normally, the cast member will give you an indication of how long you'll wait for a table, and if it's a busy day in the park, that may be a little while. Otherwise, you'll just wait around for a few minutes for your name to be called. If it's going to be a while, you can always go to the walkup bar right in the lounge to enjoy a drink while you wait.
Rest your weary feet at the Nomad Lounge
Once inside the Nomad Lounge, you'll be welcomed into a stunningly beautiful space by a ceiling adorned with little hanging tags, each carrying warm wishes and reflecting past guests' love for adventure and travel. The restaurant's layout offers a variety of comfortable seating options, including squishy chairs, lounges, couches, and even outdoor patio furniture on the deck wrapping around the back, all contributing to a cozy and inviting atmosphere.
Your server will approach your table with kindness and patience, emphasizing the relaxed vibe of the place. One of the unique aspects of the Nomad Lounge is that there's no time limit for how long you can occupy a table, allowing guests to unwind fully. The service is tailored to keep the cocktails and small plates coming at your own pace. To make the most of the serene environment, we recommend ordering food and cocktails gradually.
Should you be lucky enough to get a seat outdoors, you'll also enjoy the charming ambiance of the Discovery River. This river meanders throughout Disney's Animal Kingdom park, weaving in and out of the various lands, and adds an extra layer of tranquility to the already peaceful setting of the Nomad Lounge.
Enjoy some of the best food and drink on property
At the Nomad Lounge, you'll discover an impressive array of small plates and memorable cocktails. The menu is dynamic and frequently features new items, but there are certain favorites that tend to remain. A standout is the Tiffins Bread Service (pictured), sourced from the adjoining Tiffins Restaurant. It offers a selection of bread and crackers accompanied by three sauces and spreads.
Pro tip: If you're eating in at a restaurant in Disney World and bread service is on the menu as an appetizer, always order it. They're all delicious, and this golden rule hasn't failed us yet. For those with a sweet tooth, the churros are a delightful choice. Unlike the larger versions found elsewhere in Disney World, these are smaller and come in multiple pieces, making them perfect for sharing.
As far as drinks go, you really can't go wrong, but gin lovers will enjoy the Annapurna Zing, a refreshing blend of passion fruit, mint, simple syrup, lime, gin, and ginger beer, all topped with a glowing lotus flower. (I like to collect these and use them for drinks at home or even for illuminating my Halloween pumpkin.) If a sweet rum drink is more your jam, go for the Lamu Libation with three different types of rum paired with the fruity flavors of guava, orange, lime, and pineapple.