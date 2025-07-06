The Herb Julia Child Hated So Much That She Would Throw It On The Floor

It's easy to presume that the best chefs and critics will eat any food out there. You know, the Anthony Bourdains and Guy Fieris of the world. However, even the most renowned cooks have their dislikes, and for Julia Child, it was a popular everyday herb: cilantro.

The "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" author, known for her no-nonsense attitude, revealed once in an interview with Larry King that she hated the stuff. "It has a kind of a taste that I don't like," she told the television host. Apparently, Child would eat any other food if it was properly cooked, but she felt cilantro had a "dead taste." She even went as far to say that if she were served a dish with cilantro on it at a restaurant, she would "pick it out" and "throw it on the floor."

The only other ingredient that irked her the same way was arugula. So, don't be surprised if you don't find any cilantro pesto or citrusy arugula salad recipes in any of Child's many cookbooks.