Cilantro Is The Fragrant Herb That Raises The Flavor Profile Of Store-Bought Salsa
Store-bought salsa is nothing if not convenient. When you're in need of a dip that can pacify awaiting dinner party guests, or looking for a simple topping for your grilled meats, all you need to do is pop open the lid of your favorite brand and grab a spoon. But what jarred salsa makes up for in ease, it loses in flavor. Your jar of Tostitos just can't compare to the fresh stuff made with sliced tomatoes, onions, and seasonings that taste like they were plucked straight from your garden.
One of the easiest ways to add more flavor to store-bought salsa is to gather a handful (or two) of fresh cilantro. This herb is no stranger to salsa and Southwestern fare as a whole. A coarse chop of this herb will not only add a complementary green pop to the red tomatoes, but it will also add that distinct lemony and peppery flavor that this dip is craving. While some people prefer to stick to just the leaves of the herb, the stem is perfectly edible and can add a unique texture to your dip. Just be sure to remove any discolored or mushy bits before you stir it into your salsa.
Cilantro is just the start
Cilantro is undoubtedly the go-to herb when it comes to making homemade salsa, or revamping a ho-hum, store-bought version of it. But in order to make a well-rounded salsa, you'll need to make a quick trip to your pantry and find other flavor enhancers that can both elevate the profile of your salsa and complement the herby addition. Since cilantro has that peppery bite to it, you may consider rounding out the flavor by adding some fire-roasted tomatoes. These canned tomatoes not only have a unique charred color that will give your dip some visual appeal, but they will also add some smoky, complex undertones to your salsa that cilantro alone can't provide.
Another element that can really enhance the flavor of your store-bought salsa and build on that slightly citrusy base put forward by the cilantro is a squirt of lime juice. It will brighten the existing citrus flavor and really add a sharpness to your salsa that it needs, regardless of how you plan on using the condiment.