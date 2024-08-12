Cilantro Is The Fragrant Herb That Raises The Flavor Profile Of Store-Bought Salsa

Store-bought salsa is nothing if not convenient. When you're in need of a dip that can pacify awaiting dinner party guests, or looking for a simple topping for your grilled meats, all you need to do is pop open the lid of your favorite brand and grab a spoon. But what jarred salsa makes up for in ease, it loses in flavor. Your jar of Tostitos just can't compare to the fresh stuff made with sliced tomatoes, onions, and seasonings that taste like they were plucked straight from your garden.

One of the easiest ways to add more flavor to store-bought salsa is to gather a handful (or two) of fresh cilantro. This herb is no stranger to salsa and Southwestern fare as a whole. A coarse chop of this herb will not only add a complementary green pop to the red tomatoes, but it will also add that distinct lemony and peppery flavor that this dip is craving. While some people prefer to stick to just the leaves of the herb, the stem is perfectly edible and can add a unique texture to your dip. Just be sure to remove any discolored or mushy bits before you stir it into your salsa.