How Much Liquid Your Nespresso Machine's Drip Tray Holds Before It Spills Over
Nespresso machines may be great for making high-quality coffee drinks at home, but there is one drawback that will annoy any caffeine fanatic. The drip tray can mysteriously overflow and spill without you even realizing it was filled with liquid — until it's too late. It turns out the small saucer fills up quite quickly and can only hold roughly one espresso shot, according to one Reddit user who shared a photo showing their machine's drip capsule filled with espresso and extra liquid that had splattered onto the kitchen counter.
On a separate thread addressing the same problem, a user noted that two or three pods are enough to flood the tray and cause liquid to spill onto the table when using the Nespresso Vertuo Next. Another person echoed the issue, penning that after making five cups of coffee, two double espressos, and a few single shots, the drip capsule was nearly full and had to be cleaned out.
How to prevent spills when using a Nespresso Machine
Maintaining your coffee machine and preventing spillage is simple if you make it a part of your routine. The brand recommends quickly checking the drip tray for overflow every time you use your Nespresso. Even if it doesn't look like it is full, the water level could look inflated due to the saucer's design. It is also best to empty it before you clean and descale the gadget. When the Nespresso is going through a cleaning cycle, a surplus amount of water is released into the tray — and this is typically more than what is uncorked when espresso is brewed.
Another tip: Pay attention to signs that the tray could be bursting with fluid. If you hear water sloshing and splattering in the tray — and if it feels heavy — then it is time to unload it. Because aged coffee liquid can start to smell bad and grow mold, you will need to rinse out the tray every few uses with warm water and soap, then dry it with a soft towel.