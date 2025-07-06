How Much Liquid Your Nespresso Machine's Drip Tray Holds Before It Spills Over

Nespresso machines may be great for making high-quality coffee drinks at home, but there is one drawback that will annoy any caffeine fanatic. The drip tray can mysteriously overflow and spill without you even realizing it was filled with liquid — until it's too late. It turns out the small saucer fills up quite quickly and can only hold roughly one espresso shot, according to one Reddit user who shared a photo showing their machine's drip capsule filled with espresso and extra liquid that had splattered onto the kitchen counter.

On a separate thread addressing the same problem, a user noted that two or three pods are enough to flood the tray and cause liquid to spill onto the table when using the Nespresso Vertuo Next. Another person echoed the issue, penning that after making five cups of coffee, two double espressos, and a few single shots, the drip capsule was nearly full and had to be cleaned out.