Are Plantains Bananas? The Difference Between These 2 Similar Fruits

When you conjure up images of bananas and plantains in your mind's eye — or even have a look at a pair of photos, for that matter — they are clearly quite similar. Both are elongated fruits, often with a curve to them, that range in color from verdant green to bright yellow to dark brown, depending on ripeness. And they look similar for good reason: Bananas and plantains are very closely related. There are actually thousands of varieties of bananas in the world, all of which are in the Musa genus.

But because of some early confusion in the naming process, differences are largely noted by cultivar rather than species. Bananas and plantains fit under the same genetic umbrella, and the real difference comes in how they are eaten. In the U.S., we divide them into bananas and plantains, but elsewhere they are instead often divided into dessert bananas (bananas) and cooking bananas (plantains). For the sake of this article, we will focus more on what you'd expect to find at the grocery store in the U.S., rather than delving too far into the many bananas of the world.

The biggest culinary differences between bananas and plantains is found in the levels of starch they contain. In addition to typically being larger and having thicker skin, plantains — or cooking bananas — are typically much higher in starch, meaning that they need to be cooked to be at their best. Dessert bananas, on the other hand, are sweeter and are typically eaten raw.