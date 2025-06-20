Bananas Once Had Big Seeds. Here's What Changed

Bananas are more popular than most people realize. According to the Mayo Clinic, over 100 billion of them are eaten every year, and Americans alone eat about 90 bananas per year apiece. But it wasn't always so easy to just peel a banana and enjoy it. Wild bananas originally had massive, hard, inedible seeds all throughout the fruit. Over thousands of years, humans have managed to domesticate and breed bananas into the fruit we enjoy today, which has no seeds at all. That's easy enough to say, but the process of altering a plant so significantly is not simple by any means.

Bananas have existed for at least 10,000 years. Research from a 2003 article published in Science shows that bananas were being cultivated in New Guinea nearly 7,000 years ago. It wasn't until around the year 650 A.D. (about 1,375 years ago) that two different species of banana were crossbred and produced nearly seedless offspring. Early farmers selectively bred these seedless hybrids, intentionally focusing only on the features they wanted and excluding the seeded ones. Bananas were also eaten almost exclusively as vegetables for most of their history.

These seedless varieties were cultivated, and, at various points, other unidentified banana species were added to the mix, which led to the specific varieties of seedless bananas we eat today. But the very thing that makes modern bananas so easy to enjoy is also what puts them at great risk. Because bananas don't have seeds, we can't plant new crops of them. Instead, farmers need to take a cutting from an existing plant and grow a new one. That new plant is genetically identical to the old one, and that means all banana crops are clones.