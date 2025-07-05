The Simple Trick To Try If Your Nespresso Vertuo Pop Is Brewing Gritty Coffee

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No one likes to take a sip of fresh coffee from their Nespresso Vertuo Pop and accidentally slurp back grainy grounds leftover from brewing. While that is one way to ruin your morning, there is a simple hack to ensure that you never get the gritty coffee bits in your mouth again. To keep your cup smooth, just clean your Vertuo machine twice through. This process is also known as purging, where cleansing and descaling the gadget regularly will get rid of gross unwanted debris. Descaling your Nespresso machine helps to erase the lime scale buildup that forms over time in the device. Through purging, water runs through the appliance to help remove loose particles that accumulated through brewing daily. It also warms up the machine's parts to guarantee the components are working properly.

There are a few reasons the granular bits drip into your cup. Using a larger cup for a smaller capsule and running too much water through it can be one source of the issue. If your espresso pod is damaged or ripped when you place it in the device, some loose grounds can fall into your mug. The system may also be wonky if the filter on the Nespresso machine's exit outlet is broken, allowing coffee sediments to slip through. The filter is designed to trap the grounds and cleaning the strainer might help stop the flow.