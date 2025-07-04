Do You Need To Temper White Chocolate?

When cooking with regular milk or dark chocolate, you sometimes need to temper it. Tempering involves heating and cooling the chocolate to make it smooth, shiny, and less likely to melt when touched. This is especially important when preparing chocolate-dipped treats, as it gives things like chocolate-dipped strawberries their iconic appearance and prevents them from getting melty too quickly. However, since white chocolate is not the same as milk or dark chocolate, you may wonder if white chocolate needs to be tempered as well. To find the answer, Tasting Table spoke exclusively to expert baker and cookbook author Erin Jeanne McDowell.

According to McDowell, despite not having the same ingredients as regular chocolate, white chocolate can be treated exactly the same when it comes to tempering. She told Tasting Table, "Like any chocolate, it depends completely on the use. If you're making truffles or dipping something in chocolate, the chocolate does usually require tempering, or it won't be snappy or shiny – it may not ever fully set at all after dipping!" If you want a simple way to temper your white chocolate, consider tempering white chocolate chips in the microwave.

However, McDowell says that tempering is not necessary when the chocolate is melted and used as a recipe ingredient instead of being a key component of the treat itself. "If you're making hot chocolate or ganache — no, it doesn't need to be tempered," she said. For more baking tips, visit Erin's YouTube channel or follow her on Instagram.