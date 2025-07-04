The Kirkland Signature Brand Kitchen Product Reddit Suggests Skipping

Costco is a beloved superstore where you can find everything from food products to kitchen appliances to even caskets. But there are a few items found in the mega grocery chain that customers roll their eyes at, such as the Kirkland Signature brand's dish soap. According to a Costco subreddit post about the worst products, several posters were not fans of the soap. Some noted that the detergent's strong scent was off-putting, while others said soap name brands like Dawn were more preferable.

There were other Kirkland cleaning supplies that grocery shoppers were not happy about, including the dishwasher tablets and bar soap. A person commented on the subreddit that the pods left an icky residue on their dishes, and they were forced to rewash the entire load. The dishwashing capsules also had a strong smell that was too overpowering. Another user added that the bar soaps dried their skin out and led to irritation. Someone else chimed in on the Kirkland liquid laundry detergent, claiming that their girlfriend's body broke out in itchy hives that were bad enough to need special medication for treatment. The person added that the bar soap gave them a groin area rash that took months to clear up.